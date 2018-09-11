Saranac lines dominate in win over Red Storm

× 1 of 2 Expand Saranac Lake quarterback Rhett Darrah scrambles away from Saranac defender Casey Breyette as Saranac scored a 44-0 win over the Red Storm Sept. 8. Photo by Keith Lobdell × 2 of 2 Expand Saranac defenders Zach Islas and Nick LeBeau make a tackle in the backfield against Saranac Lake back Ben Munn in the Chiefs’ Sept. 8 win over the Red Storm. Photo by Keith Lobdell Prev Next

SARANAC | In the box score, it was the Luke Maye and Jake Nolan show.

And while the duo accounted for 360 of their teams 439 yards of total offense in their 44-0 win over Saranac Lake Sept. 8, they would be the first to say they were not alone in the win.

“We got a lot of good plays from everyone,” said Nolan, who ran for 36 yards and a score while receiving for 202 yards and a hauling in a pair of touchdown catches.

“We have been getting better in every practice and this was a great team win,” added Maye, who had 92 yards rushing with two touchdowns while throwing for 232 yards and two more scores.

“We have some big boys up front, our offensive and defensive lines can be monsters,” said Saranac head coach Dylan Everleth. “We want to outwork and out-muscle the opponent, and I felt we did a good job on that today.”

The team concept was shown when the Chiefs found themselves with a second-and-long play on their own one yard line. Maye threw a screen pass to Nolan, who broke one tackle and then used a Isaac Garman block to spring free for a 99 yard touchdown reception.

“It was just a regular screen play, but Isaac made a great play on his assignment and that is what opened the field up,” Nolan said.

“That was a play where all 11 on the field did their job and were rewarded,” Everleth said.

“All of us have been in the weight room all summer and the communication with this line has been awesome,” said lineman Casey Breyette. “We are all talking to each other.”

James Conway capped scoring with a 50 yard touchdown run to finish with 68 rush yards, while Garett Aldolfo hit a 39-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.

Saranac (2-0) will now travel to Beekmantown (2-0) Sept. 15 for a Saturday afternoon showdown.

For the Red Storm, Rhett Darrah finished with 65 passing yards to lead the offense. Ben Munn and Austen Reyell each had 13 yards rushing.

The Red Storm (0-2) will host AuSable Valley Sept. 15 at 1:30 p.m.