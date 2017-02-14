Saranac sweeps the top of podium in Section VII indoor

PLATTSBURGH — The Saranac Chiefs have completed their perfect season in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference, capturing the Section VII championships in both boy’s and girl’s indoor track and field at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse on Feb. 11.

In both events, the Chiefs held off the Peru Indians, who placed second in both meets. Plattsburgh High was third, while Ticonderoga and AuSable Valley tied for fourth. Seton Catholic, Beekmantown and Saranac Lake followed. The Trio of Hornets, Sentinels and Knights rounded out the ladies’ top five, followed by Beekmantown, Saranac Lake, AuSable Valley and EKMW.

Luke Maye and Cameron Duffield got the day going for the Eagles with a 1-2 finish in the 55 meter hurdles, as Robert Reynolds of Peru followed. Saranac’s Desiree Dashnaw and Brandi LaVarnway also swept the top two spots in the girl’s event for the Chiefs. Madison Baker of PHS was third.

Marcus Biasi then won the 55 dash for the Chiefs, followed by Ticonderoga’s Justyn Granger and DeAndre Watson of Plattsburgh High. On the girl’s side, Jada Meadows scored a win for Saranac Lake in 7.5 seconds, followed by Lindsey Gilmore of Plattsburgh High and Corrie Anne Stoner of EKMW. Gilmore is a Chazy student running for PHS.

In the 1,600 relay, the Indians and Lady Chiefs took home top honors, while AuSable Valley placed second with a school record time in the boy’s event and Seton Catholic second in the girl’s.

The Knights swept the 1,600 and 1,500 meter races, with Caleb Moore and Sofia DeJordy taking top podium positions. Andrew LePage of Saranac and Henry Derrick of Seton Catholic followed Moore, while DeJordy was followed by Saranac’s Rachael Woodruff and sister Savannah DeJordy.

Then Saranac 640 relay team topped Ticonderoga and PHS on the boys side, while it was the Lady Sentinels who outshined Peru and PHS in the ladies event.

Saranac’s Rory Patterson scored a win in the 600 meter race, followed by Peru’s Dan Bridgeman and Saranac Lake’s Tyler Martin. Faith Haley also scored a win in the girl’s 600 for Saranac, with Peru’s Ella Messner and teammate Jessica Dormann following.

In the 300, the Chiefs took all positions on the podium, with Eric Delutis winning and Marcus Biasi coming in second. Jack Drolet tied with Plattsburgh High’s Gage Ducatte for third place. Ducatte is a Chazy student running for PHS.

In the ladies’ 300, Sue Sivakumaron of Plattsburgh High scored the win followed by AuSable Valley’s Brinn Peck and Meadows.

Andrew LePage scored a win for the Chiefs in the 1,000 meter run, while Dylan Trombley set a school record for AuSable Valley in finishing second and Matthew Guski of Peru finished third. Saranac’s Woodruff won the girl’s event, with Pascalle Allen placing second from Seton Catholic and Makenzie Baker placing third for PHS.

Seton’s Caleb Moore and Jake Glicksman swept the top two positions in the 3,200 as LePage and Sam Carter finished in the next two spots for the Chiefs, while Lea DeJordy won the 3,000 girl’s event with the Saranac duo of Julia Drolet and Sarique Moore following.

Into the field events, Jason Moore of PHS won the boy;s high jump with a mark of 5’8”, with Tyler Blair of Saranac four inches behind and AuSable Valley’s Eric Potthast tied with Ticonderoga’s Collin Bresett at six inches back.

Ella Messner captured the sectional crown in the girl’s high jump with a mark of 4’11”, as Beekmantown’s Allyssa Rock finished one inch behind and Ticonderoga’s Meg McDonald was behind by three inches.

Eric Delutis and Tyler Blair took the top two spots in the boy’s long jump, followed by Plattsburgh’s Watson; with Ticonderoga’s Haleigh Wright scoring the win in the girl’s long jump, followed by Angie Lyons of PHS, Dashnaw and LaVarnway.

Watson scored a win for the Hornets in the triple jump with Saranac teammates Delutis and Luke Maye following, while Messner scored the win for Peru in the girl’s triple, followed by Baker of PHS and Dashnaw of Saranac.

In the shot put, Ticonderoga’s Derek Joiner and Brandin Plumadore each threw for 39’2”, with Joiner getting the extra half-inch to become sectional champion. Saranac’s Dan Utzler was third with a third Sentinel, Jarod Pike, in fourth.

Logan Thatcher and Kat Furman took the top two positions for the Chiefs in the girl’s shot put, while EKMW’s Stephania Zelinski was third.

The top athletes in the section will return to the PSUC Fieldhouse this Saturday for the NYSPHSAA State Qualifying meet.