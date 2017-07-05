Scholar athletes named in both leagues

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Mountain and Valley and Champlain Valley Athletic Conferences have announced their scholar-athletes for the Spring 2017 season.

In the Mountain and Valley, awards went to the following student-athletes:

Elizabethtown-Lewis: Keegan Sewell (10) and Tess Andrade (12)

Keene: Josh Baldwin (11) and Hanna Whitney (12)

Westport: Cameron Costello (12) and Ellie Storey (12)

Willsboro: Nate Yeager (12) and Darrian Sweatt (12)

In the CVAC, Eric Ptthats and Lydia Russom of AuSable Valley were named to the John J. Herbert All-Academic Team.

Chazy: Bryan McAfee (11) and Steffaby Jabaut (12)

Athletes named to the John J. Herbert All-Academic Team include:

Northeastern Clinton: Jacob Mossey and Brianna Forkey

Peru: Sam Spear

Plattsburgh High: Eusung Chie and   Niamh Creedon-Carey

Saranac: Nicholas Mather and Victoria Bruno

Seton Catholic: Philip Yand and Kelsey Hulbert

Beekmantown: Daryn Nephew and Jordanne Manney

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 561-9680
178 Broad Street
Suite 10
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines