Scholar athletes named in both leagues

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Mountain and Valley and Champlain Valley Athletic Conferences have announced their scholar-athletes for the Spring 2017 season.

In the Mountain and Valley, awards went to the following student-athletes:

Elizabethtown-Lewis: Keegan Sewell (10) and Tess Andrade (12)

Keene: Josh Baldwin (11) and Hanna Whitney (12)

Westport: Cameron Costello (12) and Ellie Storey (12)

Willsboro: Nate Yeager (12) and Darrian Sweatt (12)

In the CVAC, Eric Ptthats and Lydia Russom of AuSable Valley were named to the John J. Herbert All-Academic Team.

Chazy: Bryan McAfee (11) and Steffaby Jabaut (12)

Athletes named to the John J. Herbert All-Academic Team include:

Northeastern Clinton: Jacob Mossey and Brianna Forkey

Peru: Sam Spear

Plattsburgh High: Eusung Chie and Niamh Creedon-Carey

Saranac: Nicholas Mather and Victoria Bruno

Seton Catholic: Philip Yand and Kelsey Hulbert

Beekmantown: Daryn Nephew and Jordanne Manney