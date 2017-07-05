Scholar athletes named in both leagues

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Mountain and Valley and Champlain Valley Athletic Conferences have announced their scholar-athletes for the Spring 2017 season.
In the Mountain and Valley, awards went to the following student-athletes:
Elizabethtown-Lewis: Keegan Sewell (10) and Tess Andrade (12)
Keene: Josh Baldwin (11) and Hanna Whitney (12)
Westport: Cameron Costello (12) and Ellie Storey (12)
Willsboro: Nate Yeager (12) and Darrian Sweatt (12)
In the CVAC, Eric Ptthats and Lydia Russom of AuSable Valley were named to the John J. Herbert All-Academic Team.
Chazy: Bryan McAfee (11) and Steffaby Jabaut (12)
Athletes named to the John J. Herbert All-Academic Team include:
Northeastern Clinton: Jacob Mossey and Brianna Forkey
Peru: Sam Spear
Plattsburgh High: Eusung Chie and Niamh Creedon-Carey
Saranac: Nicholas Mather and Victoria Bruno
Seton Catholic: Philip Yand and Kelsey Hulbert
Beekmantown: Daryn Nephew and Jordanne Manney