Schulz leads VII runners, SLCS places fifth

× Expand Scotty Schulz

WAYNE | Lake Placid’s Scotty Schulz and Saranac’s Rachael Woodruff turned in the top times for the Section VII contingent at the NYSPHSAA cross country championships at Wayne High School.

Schulz finished 20th in the Class D boy’s race, while Woodruff was 14th in the Class C girl’s race. Other top finishers included Matthew Guski of Peru (94th in Class B), Harley Gainer of Peru (95th in Class B), Anderson Gray of Saranac Lake (28th in Class C), and Lea DeJordy of Seton Catholic (37th in Class D).

The Saranac Lake boy’s team finished in fifth place in the Class C race, while Saranac ranked sixth in the girl’s Class C event.

Below are the finishing times for each class:

Class B Boys: Peru, 11th place

Peru: Matthew Guski (94th, 18:59.6); Riley Luck (96th, 19:00.7); Andrew Mazzella (112th, 20:00.0); Hayden Dustin (117th, 20:28;4); Matthew Szczerbek (121st, 20:42.5); Conner Myers (123rd, 20:47.9); Garrett Brown (124th, 20:59.0)

Beekmantown: Grant Moravec (104th, 19:26.4); Cody Gadway (114th, 20:17.5); Kameron Couture (115th, 20:20.9); Timothy Giltz (126th, 21:19.8); Declain Giltz (127th, 21:32.3)

Class B Girls: Peru, 10th place

Peru: Harley Gainer (95th, 23:53.3), Kaylee Amoriell (98th, 24:16.3); Indgrid Baggett (24:39.9); Alexis Rickert (103rd, 25:02.8); Ella Messner (104th, 25:04.5); Lia Clemons (112th, 26:11.3); Madison Owen (113th, 26:34.1);

Beekmantown: Sierra Wood (118th, 27:54.5; Mikayla Hamel (121st, 28:12.2); Kayler Grizzle (124th, 29:38.6); Annabelle Dupre (125th, 30:37.4)

Class C Boys: Saranac Lake, 5th place

Saranac Lake: Anderson Gray (28th, 17:48.9); Tyler Martin (50th, 18:16.1); Lauchlan Cheney-Syemour (54th, 18:27.5); James Catania (69th, 18:49.8); Micah McCulley (76th, 18:58.1); Jacob Alberga (84th, 19:05.5); Adam Hesseltine (93rd, 19:21.7)

Saranac: Andrew LePage (44th, 18:04.4); Sam Carter (66th, 18:47.3); Justin Burdo (75th, 18:55.7)

PHS: Ian Campbell (90th, 19:18.7); Ryan Flora (97th, 19:34.2)

Class C Girls: Saranac, 7th place

Saranac: Rachael Woodruff (14th, 21:23.0); Elisa LePage (32nd, 21:53.7); Heather Dutko (60th, 22:44.9); Angelina Fay (92nd, 23:56.4); Jessica Dormann (96th, 24:05.7); Julia Drolet (108th, 24:34.5); Sarique Moore (110th, 24:53.2)

Saranac Lake: Evelyn Eller (37th, 22:10.5); Gwen Mader (66th, 22:50.8); Madison Grimone (68th, 22:54.8)

PHS: Nora Graves (104th, 24:24.4); Makenzie Baker (105th, 24:25.8)

Class D boys: Lake Placid, 6th place