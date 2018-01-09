Schwoebel newest member of Westport 1,000-point club

× Hannah Schwoebel scored her 1,000th career point against Moriah Dec. 27 in Ticonderoga. Photo by Jill Lobdell

TICONDEROGA | Some of the greatest girl’s basketball players in Section VII history have come through Westport Central School and have their names on the 1,000 point scoring list.

Now, the Lady Eagles add the name of Hannah Schwoebel to the exclusive club, which includes three of the top 10 scorers in Section VII history (Julie Moore - first, Erin Pratt - fourth, Aimee Marsh - 10th), along with alumni Korina Conley, Tina Evans and Mika Conley.

“It’s amazing,” said Schwoebel about joining the list. “They are all my idols and I have been working to accomplish this since I was in fourth grade, honestly, I am so honored that my name is even on that list.”

Schwoebel scored her 1,000th career point on a put-back layup in the fourth quarter of the Eagles’ Dec. 27 game against Moriah in the Ticonderoga Christmas Tournament — an appropriate way for the senior center to score as a player who has dominated the paint and secured many buckets due to her prowess on the offensive glass.

“I think her desire and overall play led her to this moment,” coach Brad Rascoe said. “She is intense on offense and defense. She is a hard worker all of the time and very deserving of this.”

Both Schwoebel and Rascoe had a sense of relief after the game.

“It’s a huge relief,” Schwoebel said. “It was a lot of pressure that is now off. I have to give credit to my teammates, they killed it during the past few games to help me get here.”

“The focus now is to play my game, play hard, come together as a team and go as far as we can,” she added.

“We need to just play our game now,” said Rascoe. “We do not have anything we are waiting on and Hannah can go out and play her game. When she is on, it makes it tough for other teams to defend us.

“Our focus is going to be on our defense and getting back into transition,” Schwoebel said. “We want to be able to beat teams with our game.”