Second annual Warrensburg Chamber golf tourney set

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual golf tournament on Sunday, June 4 at Cronin’s Golf Course and Resort.

The tournament provides professional networking opportunity to golfers. All are welcome to play. Proceeds support the efforts of the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce in their mission to advocate for business advancement and economic growth in the area.

The tournament will begin with registration at 11:30 a.m., followed by a complimentary lunch; the tournament beginning with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.

An $85 registration fee includes golf cart use for the day, 18-holes of golf, beverages, a gift bag, awards ceremony access and a steak dinner.

For more information about participating in the tournament or becoming a sponsor, contact the chamber at 623-2161 or at info@warrensburgchamber.com.