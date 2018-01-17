Second quarter surge sends Vikings past Sentinels

TICONDEROGA | For the most part, the second round of the rivalry series between the Ticonderoga Sentinels and Moriah Vikings went the way a rivalry game should — a lot of defense and a close score.

However, the top-ranked Class D team in the state was able to pull away with a 9-0 run at the end of the second quarter, giving the Vikings the room they would need to pull away for a 51-41 win Jan. 16.

“The defense was impressive tonight,” Moriah head coach Brian Cross said. “We were playing some good defense when we played in Glens Falls, but this may be the best defense we have played since.”

“We knew we wanted to crowd the lane and keep an eye on Evan Graney,” center Mike Rollins said. “This was a strong game for us on the defense and we need to keep working on it.”

“I think we continue to play better on defense, and that is a big part of our game,” said Braden Swan.

Ticonderoga head coach Joseph Defayette said he was also impressed with the defense by both teams.

“Our goal was to keep the Vikings in the mid-60’s, and we held them to 51,” Defayette said. “We know each other so well it really just comes down to execution of the offense and having the shots fall.”

That happened for the Vikings in the final two minutes of the second quarter, as they turned a 18-17 deficit into a 26-18 halftime lead.

“I think we were able to run the floor better in that stretch,” Cross said. “It was big to go into halftime with that lead.”

“That was the difference in the game,” Defayette said.

Dylan Trombley led the Vikings with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Swan and Rollins each scored 7 points, while Joe Stahl had 6 points and 11 rebounds, Jay Strieble 4 points and 8 rebounds, Dewey Snyder 4 points and Jerin Sargent 3 points.

Colton Huestis led the Sentinels with 11 points, with Graney scoring 10 points to go with 6 assists. Ethan Thompson added 6 points, while Mike DuShane had 5 points and 8 rebounds. Scott Ryan also had 6 points.

The two teams will play their third game in the CVAC regular season finale Tuesday, Feb. 13. In each of the past two seasons in Moriah, it has been the visiting team who has won in each regular season game.

Look for the video from this game and the Ti-Moriah girl’s varsity game online at the Sun Community News Facebook Page.