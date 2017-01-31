Second season underway in girls hockey

× 1 of 3 Expand #4 × 2 of 3 Expand #3 × 3 of 3 Expand #1 Prev Next

BEEKMANTOWN — The Lady Eagles hockey team is poised atop the Section VII girl’s hockey championship bracket, hoping to best the four-team field and bring home their third-straight title.

This year, the Section VII championship will be truly contested between four teams from the region, without the inclusion of Oswego and Albany Academy.

“With Plattsburgh High bringing a team into the section this year, it has put us in a position to have a true Section VII championship,” Beekmantown coach Ray Guau said. “It would have been rough to get a field together if it was not for Plattsburgh.”

The semifinal round will take place Wednesday, Feb. 1, with home games at the highest seed.

The games will start at AC North Arena in Plattsburgh, where the third seed Saranac Lake Lady Red Storm will take on second seed Plattsburgh High, with the puck set to drop at 5 p.m.

Just over an hour later, the action moves to Scott’s Rink in Chazy, where the fourth seeded Lake Placid Lady Blue Bombers will play against top seed Beekmantown at 6:15 p.m.

The two winning teams will advance to the Section VII championship game, set to take place at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse Ronald B. Stafford Arena at 6:15 p.m.

Following the championship game, the members of the Section VII all star team will be recognized.

Editor’s Note: The numbers above indicate the team’s seed in the championship bracket.