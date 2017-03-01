Section VII alums fare well at D-I indoor meet

× Expand Photo provided Moriah graduate Halie Snyder accepts the American East Championship trophy with her teammates last week.

BOSTON, Mass. — A trio of former Section VII Track and Field standouts helped score points for their teams at the Division I America East Indoor Track and Field Championships held at Boston University.

University of Albany Junior Halie Snyder, a Moriah Central School grad who won the 400-meter state championship for the EKMW track team, won the 500 meter race by two-hundredths of a second (1:13.83) over Tori Johnson of UMBC.

Snyder also ran the anchor her team in the 4-by-400 meter relay team, which finished second in a time of 3:47.79 behind UMBC’s 3:46.28.

With her results, Snyder helped Albany win the 2016-17 American East team champion with 212 points.

University of Vermont senior Mallory Honan, a former Northeastern Clinton standout, competed in the long and triple jump.

Honan’s jump of 5.79 meters was good enough for second place behind Kaylyn Gordon of Stony Brook. On day two, Honan competed in the triple jump for the first time in three years. Her jump of 11.51 meters was good enough for third.

UVM finished in sixth place with 75 points as a team.

University of New Hampshire Freshman Margaret “Meg” Champagne, a Seton Catholic alum, ran her first 5k on the track and finished sixth overall in 17:06.62. Champagne’s time was an ECAC qualifying time for D-I.