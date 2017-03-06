Section VII athletes compete at state indoor meet

× Expand Plattsburgh High's Jason Moore had the top result of the NYSPHSAA indoor track championships for Section VII, finishing 13th in the high jump.

STATEN ISLAND — While Section VII did not place a finalist at the NYSPHSAA indoor track and field championships at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex March 4, there were personal records and solid performances for the student-athletes representing the North Country.

Caleb Moore of Seton Catholic and Jason Moore of Plattsburgh High were the only two athletes for Section VII to post a top 20 finish, with Jason Moore placing 13th in the high jump and Caleb Moore placing 18th in the 3,200 race.

Below is a list of events and results of Section VII athletes:

Girls

55-meter dash: 27. Jada Meadows (Saranac Lake) 7.78; 28. CorrieAnne Stoner (EKMW) 7.79.

55-meter hurdles: 28. Brandi LaVarnway (Saranac) 9.85; 29. Desiree Dashnaw (Saranac) 10.02

300-meter dash: 30. Brinn Peck (AVCS) 44.90; 32. Sue Sivakumaran (PHS) 45.26

600: 34. Faith Haley (Saranac) 1:54.97; 35. Hailey Christiansen (AVCS) 2:00.37

1,000: 34. Pascale Allen (Seton) 3:26.91; 35. Heather Dutko (Saranac) 3:30.61

1,500: 26. Sofia DeJordy (Seton) 5:06.47; 27. Rachael Woodruff (Saranac) 5:06.63

3,000: 27. Lea DeJordy (Seton) 10:58.76; 28. Savannah DeJordy (Seton) 11:29.64

4x200 relay: 13. Plattsburgh High (Lindsey Gilmore, Angie Lyons, Maddy Woodward, Sue Sivakumaran) 1:59.09.

4x400 relay: 12. Saranac (Faith Haley, Rebekah Hilpl, Hannah Desserault, Nora Canning) 4:25.74

4x800 relay: 14. Saranac (Faith Haley, Jessica Dromann, Heather Dutko, Rachael Woodruff) 10:51.86

Shot put: 25. Logan Thatcher (Saranac) 30-06.00; 26. Kat Furman (Saranac) 29-06.75

Weight throw: 31. Lizzie Trudeau (Saranac) 25-03.00; Kylee Wiedeman (Saranac) no throw.

Triple jump: 28. Makenzie Baker (PHS) 31-06.25; 30. Desiree Dashnaw (Saranac) 30-01.00

Long jump: 32. Haleigh Wright (Ti) 14-11.00; 34. Brandi LaVarnway (Saranac) 13.-04.05

High jump: 30. Meg McDonald (Ti) 4-06; Olivia Buckley (Beekmantown) no height

Boys

55-meter dash: 34. Daryn Nephew (Beekmantown) 6.91; 37. Shayne O’Neill (Saranac) 7.10

55-meter hurdles: 29. Cameron Duffield (Saranac) 8.65; 30. Luke Maye (Saranac) 8.86

300-meter dash: 31. Marcus Baisi (Saranac) 38.51; 33. Eric Delutis (Saranac) 38.95

600: 32. Rory Patterson (Saranac) 1:28.72; 33. Tyler Martin (Saranac Lake) 1:29.00

1,000: 24. Andrew LePage (Saranac) 2:42.17; 27. Paul Ryder (Peru) 2:50.92

1,600: 33. Caleb Moore (Seton) 4:40.38; 35. Andrew LePage (Saranac) 4:44.37

3,200: 18. Caleb Moore (Seton) 9:34.03; 34. Matt Guski (Peru) 10:31.97

4x200 relay: 13. Saranac (Eric Delutis, Shayne O’Neill, Preston Boliver, Jack Drolet) 1:39.44

4x400 relay: 11. Saranac (Tyler Blair, Luke Maye, Marcus Baisi, Rory Patterson) 3:32.92

4x800 relay: 13. Peru (Dan Bridgeman, Matt Guski, Connor Myers, Paul Ryder) 9:06.73

Shot put: 26. Dan Utlzer (Saranac) 39-01.50; 27. Brandin Plumadore (Ticonderoga) 38-01.50

Weight throw: 32. Kyle Drollette (Saranac) 42-05.50; 33. Derek Fagan (Peru) 36-06.00

Triple jump: 24. Luke Maye (Saranac) 40-04.05; 31. DeAndre Watson (PHS) 39-03.50

Long jump: 31. Tyler Blair (Saranac) 18-10.50; 35. Eric Delutis (Saranac) 17-06.25

High jump: 13. Jason Moore (PHS) 5-09.00; Collin Bresett (Ticonderoga) no height