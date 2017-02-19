Section VII basketball seedings announced

PLATTSBURGH - The Section VII basketball tournament is set for both boys and girls in Class B, C and D for the 2016-17 season.

Beekmantown, Northern Adirondack and Moriah will be the top seeds in the girl's playoffs (Class B-D), while Plattsburgh High, Ticonderoga and Moriah are the top seeds in boys.

Girls

Class B

The Lady Eagles (19-1) and Peru Lady Indians are the top two seeds and will receive an opening round bye. The tournament opens on Feb. 21 when third seed Northeastern Clinton (12-6) will host sixth seed Saranac Lake (5-15) and fourth seed Saranac (10-10) will host fifth seed Plattsburgh High (2-17), with both games scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

The Class B semifinals take place Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse with Beekmantown playing the 4/5 winner at noon and Peru playing the 3/6 winner at 1:30 p.m. The Class B championship game will take place Friday, March 3, at 8 p.m. at the Fieldhouse.

Class C

In games being played Monday, Feb. 27, at Beekmantown Central School, second seed AuSable Valley (11-8) will play third seed Seton Catholic (9-9) at 6 p.m., followed by top seed and two-time NYSPHSAA final four rep Northern Adirondack (14-5) will play fourth seed Ticonderoga (7-12) at 7:30 p.m.

The Class C championship game will take place March 3 at 6:15 p.m. at the PSUC Fieldhouse.

Class D

The playoffs will open with a preliminary game as eighth seed Lake Placid (5-12) will play ninth seed Wells (8-11) Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. at LPCS. The winner will travel to face top seed Moriah (10-9) Friday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.

Other Feb. 24 games (all 6 p.m. starts) will have second seed Keene (13-5) hosting seventh seed Johnsburg (5-12); third seed Schroon Lake hosting sixth seed Willsboro (10-8); and fourth seed Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport (12-6) hosting fifth seed Bolton (13-7).

The Class D semifinal will be played Tuesday, Feb. 28, at AuSable Valley High School with start times at 6 and 7:30 p.m. The Class D title game will be at 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the Fieldhouse.

Boys

Class B

Plattsburgh High and Northeastern Clinton are the top two seeds in Class B and will have byes into the semifinals, with quarterfinal games on Wednesday, Feb. 22 featuring third seed Saranac facing sixth seed Beekmantown and fourth seed Peru playing fifth seed Saranac Lake.

The semifinals take place Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse, with NCCS playing the winner of the 3/6 game at 3 p.m. and PHS playing the 4/5 winner at 4:30 p.m. The Class B championship game will take place at the Fieldhouse Saturday, March 4, at 3:30 p.m.

Class C

What maybe the most competitive bracket of the tournament will get underway Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Beekmantown Central School where second seed AuSable Valley will face third seed Northern Adirondack at 6 p.m., followed by top seed Ticonderoga playing fourth seed Seton Catholic at 7:30 p.m.

The championship game will take place at 1:45 p.m. March 4 at the fieldhouse.

Class D

The preliminary round of the Class D tournament will take place Wednesday, Feb. 22, with eighth seed Lake Placid hosting ninth seed Westport at 6 p.m. The winner of that game will travel to Moriah for a 6 p.m. start Saturday, Feb. 25.

The rest of the Feb. 25 games will have second seed Willsboro hosting Elizabethtown-Lewis; third seed Schroon Lake hosting sixth seed Wells; and fourth seed

hosting fifth seed Keene, all at 6 p.m.

The Class D semifinals will be held at AuSable Valley Junior/Senior High School Wednesday, March 1 at 6 and 7:30 p.m. The championship game is scheduled to tip at noon March 4 at the fieldhouse.