Section VII crowns boy’s basketball champions

× The Moriah Vikings start the celebration as they won their fifth straight Class D title March 4. Photo by Jill Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH — For the fifth year, the Moriah boy’s varsity basketball team reigned supreme in the Section VII/Class D championship game.

Defending the title was also true for Class B champion Northeastern Clinton, the only non-top ranked team to win in the two-day sectional championship weekend, defeating top seed Plattsburgh High to defend their title.

However, Ticonderoga won the Class C crown, their first since 2011, evening a championship game series against Northern Adirondack after the Bobcats won the C title in 2015.

Class D

The Vikings showed they were for real early, jumping out to a 19-6 opening quarter lead on their way to a fifth straight Class D title with a 66-27 win over second seed Willsboro March 4 at the PSUC Fieldhouse.

For the Vikings, who most likely will be ranked second in the next Class D state poll, Dylan Trombley scored 15 points and had five of eight assists in the opening half, but gave credit to his teammates.

“We wanted to run them as hard as we could,” Trombley said. “It wasn’t a solo effort. My team was getting me open and finding good looks. We played hard defense and that is what won us the game tonight.”

Trombley finished with 19.

“We came out with a game plan to ball pressure,” Joe Stahl said. “We know when we pressure, teams do not handle it well. I think our guys as a group did a pretty good job getting that done.”

“Coach wanted us to get up early and defend hard,” said Dewey Snyder.

“We want to play defense, which is what we have done all year,” said head coach Brian Cross. “We were fortunate Dylan made some shots and got us going. Second quarter was not so great with eight or nine turnovers, but most were in transition so we are not going to complain too much when we were trying to push the ball up the court and control tempo.”

“Dylan is a force,” added Stahl, who scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half. “You can’t guard him because he can get to the rim with force or he will find Dewey or I on the perimeter.”

Snyder added 14 points, struggling in the opening half to find the fieldhouse range

“At first it was a little weird just seeing it and I went for a layup and missed it,” Snyder said. “I got more into a rhythm and started to feel better shooting it in the second half. Once we saw Dylan and Joey make shots, it gave us more confidence.”

“Dewey always plays with confidence, you just have to see that first shot go in on this court,” Trombley said.

“Dewey has been playing well as of late,” said Cross. “He is starting to shoot the ball better. You have to make sure you cover Joey and Dylan and if Dewey starts hitting, it makes it that much tougher to play defense against us.”

Jay Strieble scored 7 points in the win, while Mike Rollins scored 4, Jerin Sargent 3, Braden Swan 3, Lane Decker 1 and Matt Pelkey 1.

For Willsboro, Trevor Bigelow and Joseph King each scored 7 points, while Warren Jackson scored 6, Jesse Hearn 4, Mat Longware 2 and Jonny Schier 1.

Now, the Vikings (22-1) will face Argyle, who knocked off the number two team in the state, in the Class D regional finals at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy Saturday, March 11, at 3 p.m.

“We have to play defense,” Trombley said. “We know they have really good basketball players in Argyle and we are going to have to play really great defense.”

Cross agreed, bringing up a shooting number that makes Viking fans cringe after last year’s final game against Oriskany.

“They can get out and shoot from anywhere, and they showed it in their last game with 15 three-pointers,” Cross said of Argyle. “We have to get out and defend, no doubt. We have to rebound well and we can’t give them second and third chances to score.”

The winner advances to Binghamton and the NYSPHSAA Class D Final Four.

“That’s the big prize,” Stahl said. “That’s what we have been working on since day one.”

× Evan Graney drives to the basket for Ticonderoga. Graney scored 31 points to lead the Sentinels to the Class C championship, scoring 25 in the first half and two three pointers late in the fourth quarter. Photo by Jill Lobdell

Class C

Evan Graney.

If you want to know the storyline of the Section VII/Class C championship, those are the only two words you need.

Graney scored 23 of his team’s 28 first half points, then scored on a pair of three-pointers in the final two minutes as the Sentinels scored a 51-43 win over Northern Adirondack March 4 at the PSUC Fieldhouse.

“You keep giving him the ball when he has a hot hand like that,” said senior Griffin Hughes. “He works hard all year and this is what he does.”

“Evan is unbelievable,” added senior Brett Mosier. “I don’t know what to say about him. I’ve been playing with him since we were kids and he has always been just like this.”

“Takes a lot of stress off,” coach Joe Defayette joked. “We go as he goes. We don’t always rely on him but today, we needed to.”

“It was tough,” Graney said. “We knew it was going to be a battle with NAC so it was a lot of fun but it was very tough.”

After taking a 28-25 lead into halftime, the Bobcats came out in a zone that limited the chances Graney would have through most of the second half. Still, the Sentinels stuck to their gameplan.

“Coach told us to keep working hard because we had worked hard all season long to get to this moment,” Mosier said.

“They wanted to get the ball out of his hands and they did a good job with that,” Defayette. “I can’t say enough how NAC did a great job with that zone in the second half. I thought we could have hurt them more on the inside, but when Evan goes off like that everyone keeps looking for him.”

In the final minutes, Graney said they were able to make adjustments on offense to get him looks at three.

“We did a good job moving the ball around and we found a hole in their zone, luckily they fell down for me,” he said.

“There is no feeling like this and we have been working for this since fourth grade in AAU with this group of guys,” Graney added.

“We wanted to beat NAC after they beat us two years ago,” Mosier said. “It happened to be my senior year and it is a great feeling.”

“The seniors were outstanding,” Defayette said. “It was a grind and they kept working hard and making Stephen Peryea work hard for everything. They have been working hard all year long for this every single day in practice. It paid off for a game like this because it was a grind. Not just the guys who get it done on game day but the guys who push them in practice.”

Graney finished with 31 points in the game, while Michael DuShane, who scored the other five points in the first half, scored 9.

Ethan Thompson added 4 points in the win, while Colton Huestis hit a big three-pointer in the fourth for his only points. Brett Mosier and Griffin Hughes each scored two points, while Hughes helped to end the game with a steal and offensive rebound at the end of the game.

“I just was doing my job, mostly,” said Hughes. “I have to thank my teammates for everything. It was so big for us. It has been a while since we brought it back to Ti and it is awesome.”

Stephen Peryea scored 18 points to lead the Bobcats, with Adam Venne, Cody Peryea and Bailey Cross each scoring 5 points. Noah Lambert and Reed Lashway each scored 3 points while Brett Juntunen and Ethan Warick each scored 2.

The Sentinels will now face St. Lawrence Central at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse. The winner gets Lake George, the sixth ranked team in the state, Saturday, March 11, 4:45 p.m. at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.

× PHS defender Rusty Pombrio marks Rylee Hollister of NCCS, who scored 23 points as the Cougars repeated as Class B champions. Photo by Jill Lobdell

Class B

Leading 32-17 at halftime, the Northeastern Clinton Cougars kept the defensive pressure up through the second half, handling Plattsburgh High and defending their Section VII/Class D title with a 51-43 win March 4 at the PSUC Fieldhouse.

The Cougars were led by the duo of Rylee Hollister and Zavion Beasley offensively, who scored 23 and 20, respectively.

“My teammates were very good finding me,” said Hollister, who scored the bulk of his 23 points in the first half.

Beasley, on the other side, controlled the second half, finishing with 20 points.

“They saw we were shooting pretty well and Rylee is our shooter,” Beasley said. “I was able to take advantage of open looks I got. It means everything to defend this title, especially for these seniors.”

“We knew we were peaking at the right time,” said head coach Robb Garrand. “However, last week in the semifinals our shots did not fall in the first half. We needed to get back to what got us here. Chris and I have so much respect for each others programs and we knew it would be a battle. I thought on both ends the aggressiveness was there and the desire to rebound.”

While Hollister and Beasley paced the offense, Garrand gave mention to a pair of players who paced the Cougars on the defensive end, as well.

“Mike McLoed’s defensive intensity up front leads to so many problems for other teams that it allows us to play great defense,” Garrand said. “Jacob Mossey was a silent key to the game tonight.”

Garrand said the team has really come together since some early season adversity to get to this point.

“Since Christmas break we have come together to realize what we have to be with character and school first,” he said.

Mossey scored 7 points for the Cougars, while McLeod added 6 and Nick Duffy 2.

For the Hornets, Dan Piper scored 14 points, including three pointers early in the game, while Rusty Pombrio scored 8, Mitch Senecal 7, Andrew Cutaiar 5 and Tyler Phillips 1.

With the win, the Cougars will now host the regional championship game at the PSUC Fieldhouse Saturday, March 11, with a game against either Section X’s Canton or Section II’s Glens Falls, scheduled for 1:45 p.m.

The Indians of Glens Falls are the top-ranked team in Class B state-wide and feature 6’-1” sophomore guard Joseph Girard, III, who averages 36.3 points per game and is being heralded as the next great Section II player along with the Lufkin brothers, Joel Winkowski and former Indian Jimmer Fredette.

“It will be a pleasure,” Hollister said of the potential matchup.

“It will be fun to see him on the same court,” added Beasley.

When asked who would like to mark him, both players looked at each other and humbly said, “we will play some zone.”

As for Garrand, he said the message will be the same to his players as it always has been.

“We are repeating champions,” he said. “We had the same message brought to us by Hudson last year and we played them tight. My message is forget about the other team and get it out of your head and focus on what we have to do as a team. Don’t stop doing what we are known for. Changing it up now is going to mess it up.”