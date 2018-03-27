Section VII girl’s all star teams announced

ELIZABETHTOWN | The winter sports season has come to an end, and both the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference along with the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference have announced their 2017-18 All Star teams.
1 of 4
Photo by Jill Lobdell
Madison Olcott and McKenzie Sprague were named to the first team of the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference.
2 of 4
Photo by Jill Lobdell
Madison Olcott and McKenzie Sprague were named to the first team of the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference.
3 of 4
Photo by Jill Lobdell
Emily Pike of Ticonderoga was named to the first team of the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference.
4 of 4
Photo by Jill Lobdell
Paige Chilton of Northern Adirondack was named the Most Valuable Player in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference.
CVAC
Coach of the Year: Robb Garrand, NCCS
Sportsmanship award: Plattsburgh High School
MVP: Paige Chilton, Northern Adirondack
First team: Alyssa Waters (Beekmantown), Madison Olcott (Moriah), Kya McComb (NCCS), Emily Pike (Ticonderoga), McKenzie Sprague (Moriah).
Second team: Peyton Couture (Saranac), Abby Racine (NCCS), Ally Post (Peru), Jayda Buckley (Saranac Lake), Koree Stillwell (AuSable Valley), Emily Peryea (NAC).
Third team: Hannah Rondeau (AuSable Valley), Abbi Crahan (PHS), Taylor Alexander (Saranac), Kaitlyn Bjelko (Beekmantown), Makayla Stockwell (Moriah).
Honorable Mention: Dru Gravelle (AuSable Valley), Sierra Gowette (Beekmantown), Hailey Crossman (Moriah), Avery Lambert (NAC), Katelyn Southwick (NCCS), Abby Webb (Peru), Saidi St. Andrews (Ticonderoga).
Photo by Jill Lobdell
Gretchen Zalis of Seton Catholic was named the Most Valuable Player in the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference northern division.
MVAC NORTH
Coach of the Year: Donna Dixon-Vosh, Seton Catholic
Sportsmanship: Chazy
MVP: Gretchen Zalis, Seton Catholic
First team: Hannah Schwoebel (Westport), Elly Smith (Keene), Nicole Bullock (Seton Catholic), Ellie Storey (Westport), Rachel Racette (Seton Catholic).
Second team: Kaitlin Wilkins (Willsboro), Graci Daby (Lake Placid), Rachel Storey (Westport), Taylor Gough (Westport), Lydia West (Chazy).
Honorable mention: Lizzie Stephens (Westport), Natalie Pombrio (Chazy).
1 of 4
Photo by Jill Lobdell
Wisdom Reel of Schroon Lake was named to the first team of the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference southern division.
2 of 4
Photo by Jill Lobdell
Maddie Pratt of Bolton was named the MVP of the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference southern division.
3 of 4
Photo by Jill Lobdell
Lillian Dechene of Indian Lake/Long Lake was named to the first team in the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference southern division.
4 of 4
Photo by Jill Lobdell
Kate Van Auken of Bolton was named to the first team in the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference southern division.
MVAC SOUTH
Coach of the Year: Will Gunnison (Crown Point), Steve Showers (Minerva/Newcomb
Sportsmanship: Minerva/Newcomb
MVP: Maddie Pratt, Bolton
First team: Lillian Dechene (Indian Lake/Long Lake), Hannah Palmer (Crown Point), Kate Van Auken (Bolton), Wisdom Reel (Schroon Lake), Khaleah Cleveland (Johnsburg).
Second team: Shawna McIntosh (Crown Point), Ashley Connery (Bolton), Malena Gereau (Schroon Lake), Sierra Mauro (Wells), Taylor Dwyer (Johnsburg).
Honorable mention: Kate Wembley (Minerva/Newcomb), Emily Maisonville (Schroon Lake), Megan Bacon (Johnsburg), Maria Black (Indian Lake/Long Lake), Torrie Vradenburg (Crown Point), Maria Baker (Bolton), Jonni Stuart (Wells).