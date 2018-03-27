Section VII girl’s all star teams announced

ELIZABETHTOWN | The winter sports season has come to an end, and both the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference along with the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference have announced their 2017-18 All Star teams.

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Madison Olcott and McKenzie Sprague were named to the first team of the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Madison Olcott and McKenzie Sprague were named to the first team of the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Emily Pike of Ticonderoga was named to the first team of the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Paige Chilton of Northern Adirondack was named the Most Valuable Player in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference. Prev Next

CVAC

Coach of the Year: Robb Garrand, NCCS

Sportsmanship award: Plattsburgh High School

MVP: Paige Chilton, Northern Adirondack

First team: Alyssa Waters (Beekmantown), Madison Olcott (Moriah), Kya McComb (NCCS), Emily Pike (Ticonderoga), McKenzie Sprague (Moriah).

Second team: Peyton Couture (Saranac), Abby Racine (NCCS), Ally Post (Peru), Jayda Buckley (Saranac Lake), Koree Stillwell (AuSable Valley), Emily Peryea (NAC).

Third team: Hannah Rondeau (AuSable Valley), Abbi Crahan (PHS), Taylor Alexander (Saranac), Kaitlyn Bjelko (Beekmantown), Makayla Stockwell (Moriah).

Honorable Mention: Dru Gravelle (AuSable Valley), Sierra Gowette (Beekmantown), Hailey Crossman (Moriah), Avery Lambert (NAC), Katelyn Southwick (NCCS), Abby Webb (Peru), Saidi St. Andrews (Ticonderoga).

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Gretchen Zalis of Seton Catholic was named the Most Valuable Player in the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference northern division.

MVAC NORTH

Coach of the Year: Donna Dixon-Vosh, Seton Catholic

Sportsmanship: Chazy

MVP: Gretchen Zalis, Seton Catholic

First team: Hannah Schwoebel (Westport), Elly Smith (Keene), Nicole Bullock (Seton Catholic), Ellie Storey (Westport), Rachel Racette (Seton Catholic).

Second team: Kaitlin Wilkins (Willsboro), Graci Daby (Lake Placid), Rachel Storey (Westport), Taylor Gough (Westport), Lydia West (Chazy).

Honorable mention: Lizzie Stephens (Westport), Natalie Pombrio (Chazy).

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Wisdom Reel of Schroon Lake was named to the first team of the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference southern division. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Maddie Pratt of Bolton was named the MVP of the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference southern division. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Lillian Dechene of Indian Lake/Long Lake was named to the first team in the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference southern division. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Kate Van Auken of Bolton was named to the first team in the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference southern division. Prev Next

MVAC SOUTH

Coach of the Year: Will Gunnison (Crown Point), Steve Showers (Minerva/Newcomb

Sportsmanship: Minerva/Newcomb

MVP: Maddie Pratt, Bolton

First team: Lillian Dechene (Indian Lake/Long Lake), Hannah Palmer (Crown Point), Kate Van Auken (Bolton), Wisdom Reel (Schroon Lake), Khaleah Cleveland (Johnsburg).

Second team: Shawna McIntosh (Crown Point), Ashley Connery (Bolton), Malena Gereau (Schroon Lake), Sierra Mauro (Wells), Taylor Dwyer (Johnsburg).

Honorable mention: Kate Wembley (Minerva/Newcomb), Emily Maisonville (Schroon Lake), Megan Bacon (Johnsburg), Maria Black (Indian Lake/Long Lake), Torrie Vradenburg (Crown Point), Maria Baker (Bolton), Jonni Stuart (Wells).