Section VII gymnasts compete in states, name all stars

Photo provided Photo provided Photo provided Photo provided Photo provided Photo provided Photo provided Photo provided Photo provided Photo provided Photo provided Photo provided Photo provided Photo provided

HUNTINGTON | While the regular season ended for Section VII gymnastics back in November, the state championships are held in March.

Earlier this month, 13 athletes from the section who qualified for the state championship meet were at Cold Spring Harbor High School to compete in the NYSPHSAA championships.

“The team received an eighth place finish scoring 155.8, one of our best finishes at the state level,” PHS coach Janice Trudeau said.

Delaney Brown from Peru led the team, scoring a 9.1 to tie for ninth place on vault. Brown also finished 16th on floor with a 9.025 and 22nd on bars with an 8.0. In the all-around, Brown placed 21st with an all around score of 34.125.

Morgan Hughes from Plattsburgh High and Brown tied for 33rd on beam with an 8.0, followed by teammate Allie Timmons from Peru with a 7.95.

Rylee Desso from Peru came in 31st on bars with a 7.3.

On the floor exercise, Jenna Swyers from Peru was 21st with a score of 8.4.

Alandra Gebo received the NYSPHSAA sportsmanship award for Section VII at the state meet.

ALL STARS

Brown of Peru headlined the Section VII all stars, which include all state qualifiers. Brown, a sophomore, has swept the all-around in Section VII since she started competing at the varsity level.

Fellow Peru teammates include sophomore Rylee Desso (state qualifier on bars), sophomore Jenna Swyers (floor), junior Allie Timmons (vault, beam), senior Alandra Gebo (floor) and junior Olivia Tarabula (bars, beam, floor), along with an honorable mention to Kira Fisher, who was a four-time state qualifier.

For Plattsburgh High, senior Madison Baker was named a state qualifier on the vault and bars. Baker has led the Hornets in scoring for the past several years. She was joined on the all star list by freshman Morgan Hughes (all around).

Beekmantown was led by all around state qualifier Lauren Gonyo on the all star list, along with eight grader Nate Sarnow (vault, bars), eighth grader Lily Spiegel (beam), freshman Frankie Beaird (vault) and freshman Paige Gricoski (vault).