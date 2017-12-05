Section VII looks to keep leading in sportsmanship

× Expand Photo provided Section VII has come out with “Sportsmanship Matters,” a set of guidelines for coaches, player, parents and fans regarding how to positively support their high school sports programs.

PLATTSBURGH | For the past two years, Section VII has been awarded with the “Stay in the Game” award for the lowest number of disqualifications from competition.

However, leaders for the area’s high school sports governing body believe more can be done across the board.

“It does not hurt to remind everyone of the ideals of sportsmanship,” said Section VII Executive Director Matthew Walentuk. “You can have times when lines are crossed and everyone just needs a little reminder.”

Therefore, the section has created a pamphlet for athletic administrators, coaches, players and parents called “Sportsmanship Matters,” taken from a material supplied by NYSPHSAA and local leaders.

“This was talked about at the MVAC and CVAC pre-season meetings as what our expectations should be as a section,” Walentuk said. “This is something we hope will help athletic administrators to have those talks with their coaches, athletes and students.”

The brochure includes an expectations area on topics such as positive cheering, supporting officials, acceptable language, respectful behavior to coaches and use of social media, one of the newest issues when it comes to sportsmanship.

“In the brochure, we say social media should be used to promote teams or players, not to disrespect or sound off against others,” Walentuk said. “We always talk about the 24-hour rule that you should give yourself a 24-hour break from social media before and after a contest. Social media came on so fast and has become such a major part of this issue.”

The brochure also includes a list of “10 things kids say they don’t want their parents to do,” acceptable and “out of bounds” cheers and chants, event management and a “team effort” approach to sportsmanship.

“Section VII has addressed these expectations with all athletic administrators and coaches for the winter season,” the brochure says. “We encourage you to help support our student-athletes in their endeavors and keep in mind these expectations. Please help Section VII continue to be a leader of civility, sportsmanship and competition.”