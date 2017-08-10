Section VII offers scheduling site

PLATTSBURGH — A new website will allow high school sports fans up-to-the-minute schedules of where their favorite teams are playing.

Starting with a trial run during the spring sports season, the website section7athletics.org will provide sports schedules for each member school, including daily and sport breakdowns for each.

“Section VII is excited that there will be one website that will house all member school’s schedules for the 2017-18 school year,” section director Mattew Walentuk said. “The site first lists all of our member schools by conference down the left hand side. There is also a tab on the top that takes you to the Conference calendar which allows the user to see all the contests for any given day.”

The website is controlled by local athletic directors, who can instantly change a sporting event in case of a cancellation and have it immediately change online.

Last spring, Saranac A.D. Brent Denis used the site during a separate interview to change a modified softball game.

“It’s a great tool,” he said at the time. “I change it here, hit send and once you refresh the site, the change has been made.”

The site will also allow parents and fans to receive customized schedules to their computers or hand-held devices.

“The site allows parents and fans to subscribe to individual team calendars and receive notifications when any contest is changed or rescheduled,” Walentuk said. “Athletic event sites are also hyperlinked to Google maps within the website.

“Ultimately, this website is a one-stop shop for all Section VII events.”

