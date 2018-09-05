Section VII regular season kicks off

× Expand Beekmantown’s Bailey Carter made six saves for the Lady Eagles as they opened Division I play with a 2-0 win over the AuSable Valley Lady Patriots. Photo by Keith Lobdell

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Section VII sports year started in earnest Sept. 4 as local schools opened the girl’s soccer, cross country and volleyball regular seasons.

GIRLS SOCCER

In Clintonville, Kiera Regan and Avery Durgan each scored to give the visiting Beekmantown Lady Eagles a 2-0 win over AuSable Valley. Bailey Carter made six saves in the win, while Koree Stillwell made 16 saves for the Lady Patriots.

In Champlain, Kya McComb scored a pair of second half goals to lead Northeastern Clinton to a 3-1 win over Peru, as Allison Gregorie scored once. Mackenzie Carpenter scored the lone goal for the Indians.

Sydney Myers scored a pair of goals as the Saranac Lady Chiefs jumped out to a 3-0 and scored a 5-3 win over the Lady Hornets of PHS Sept. 4 in the Division I opener. Bella LaCroix, Marah Chiappalone and Grace Patterson also scored for the Chiefs, while Paige Murray, Tenzin Pemza and Haley LaDue scored for the Hornets. Payton Couture made five saves for the Chiefs, with Delaney McCormick making seven.

In Division II, Juliette Baker, Madison Olcott and Reagan Garrison each scored as Moriah shutout Chazy 3-0. Samantha Hayes had four saves in the shutout, while Olivia Rotella made 13.

In Westport, Emily Peryea scored on a penalty kick to give Northern Adirondack a 3-2 win over the Griffins of Eliabethtown-Lewis/Westport. Anika Knight and Maddie Sequin scored for the Bobcats, while Abbey Schwoebel scored both goals for the Griffins. Aiden Lambert had seven saves for NAC, with Maddy Fuller making 13.

Lydia Bullock had three goals for Lake Placid who scored a 6-1 win over host Ticonderoga, with Meghan Byrne and Olivia Ferebee scoring for the Blue Bombers and Chloe Rocque scoring for the Sentinels.

The Division III season opened with a 3-1 win for the Willsboro Warriors over Schroon Lake as Jenna Ford, Desiree Cassavaugh and Olivia Politi each scoring for Willsboro and Margaret Frechette made 10 saves. Grace Higgens scored for the Wildcats, with Emma Haneman collecting 19 saves.

In Crown Point, the Panthers had goals from Swade Potter and Shawna McIntosh to score a 2-1 win over Johnsburg. Jennie Allen scored the goal for the Jaguars.

BOYS SOCCER

Stephen Leibeck scored three goals as the Willsboro Warriors scored an 11-0 win over Indian Lake Long Lake Sept. 4. Jared Ball and Oliver Lee each scored two goals, while Regan Arnold made four saves. Aidan Atwell made 22 saves for the Orange.

CROSS COUNTRY

In Ticonderoga, both Saranac Lake teams swept host Ticonderoga, Lake Placid, and EKMW to start the season 3-0. Lake Placid both defeated Ticonderoga and EKMW to start the 2018 campaign at 2-1. Katie Samperi was the top finisher for Saranac Lake, followed by teammate Gwen Mader and Ticonderoga’s Madison Flora. Anya Morgan, Marlie Damp, Alexa Harper and Sara-Rose McCandish placed fifth through eight for the Blue Bombers.

Defending Section VII champion Anderson Gray won the boy’s meet, while Logan VanBuren of EKMW was six seconds behind. Noah Fine finished third for Lake Placid.

In Clintonville, The Northeastern Clinton boys and Seton Catholic girls started the year 2-0, while AuSable Valley scored a 1-1 record for both teams. Jack Glicksman scored the win in the boys race for Seton Catholic, wile Spencer Daby was second for AuSable Valley and Thomas Gilbo was third for NCCS. AuSable’s Olivia Potthast started the new year on a record-setting pace, breaking the school record while winning the race. Potthast was followed by a host of Lady Knights, including Lea DeJordy, Faline Yang, Sofia DeJordy and Savannah DeJordy.

In Plattsburgh, it was the Lady Indians of Peru and the Saranac Chiefs picking up 3-0 records to start the season. Rachel Woodruff and Elise LePage of Saranac were the top two runners for Saranac in the girls race while Nora Grave of PHS was third, while the Lady Indians followed with Ingrid Bagget, Ella Messner and Kaylee Amoriell. Sm Carter of Saranac won the boy’s race, followed by Grant Moravec of Beekmantown, Riley Luck of Peru and Ian Campbell of PHS.

VOLLEYBALL

The Saranac Lady Chiefs opened the 2018 season with a 3-0 win over Lake Placid Sept. 4. Mikayla St. Louis and Abigail Duquette set the pace on offense for the Chiefs, as the setting duo had 10 assists each, setting up Stephanie Moulton for seven kills in the win. Trinity Paquin and Madison Dubray led the defensive effort with eight digs each, while Dylan Bashaw played well on both sides for the Blue Bombers with five digs and six kills.

In Ellenburg, Courtney Macey rained down 14 kills for the Lady Eagles of Beekmantown in a 3-1 win over Northern Adirondack. Alexys Hawks was a giver for the Eagles, dishing out 23 assists while recording seven aces from the service line. Alexis Kerr had six aces and four kills for the Bobcats, while Anna Brown had five digs on defense to go with six assists.

In Saranac Lake, Sydney Andronica and Marissa Gibbs had strong nights defensively for the Red Storm, as Andronica had 27 digs and Gibbs added 17 too keep play alive as the Red Storm scored a 3-0 win over AuSable Valley. Meagan O’Brien had 10 assists. Leah Shay had five kills for the Patriots.

In Peru, the Plattsburgh High Lady Hornets could not find a way past Indians blocker Olivia Bousquet, who turned away the Hornets attack with 24 blocks as the Indians scored a 3-0 win.

Marie Higgins and Isabel Martin each had 11 kills in the win. Grace McMahon led the Hornets with 12 assists on offense, while Bridget Melhorn had eight blocks on defense.