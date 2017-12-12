Section VII runners fare well at annual Federation meet

WAPPINGER'S FALLS | Four Section VII Cross Country Runners competed today at the 44th Annual New York State Federation Cross Country Championships held Bowdoin Park in Wappinger’s Falls.

Sophomore Lea DeJordy of Seton Catholic was the top finisher for the Section. She finished 128th overall in 20:55. Junior Sofia DeJordy, also from Seton Catholic, was 170th in 21:36. There were 253 finishers in the race.

On the boys’ side, junior Anderson Gray of Saranac Lake was top Section VII finisher in 141st in a time of 17:43. This was his first time competing at the Federation meet. Senior Andrew LePage of Saranac was 190th in the time of 18:09. There were 258 finishers in the boys’ race.