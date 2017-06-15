Section VII spring all-state scholars announced

ELIZABETHTOWN — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) has announced its spring 2017 Scholar-Athlete teams and individuals.

This is the 25th year the NYSPHSAA has conducted the Scholar-Athlete program, which is sponsored by Pupil Benefits Plan, Inc.

Forty-six teams from Section VII were recognized with the honor, with Northeastern Clinton, Saranac and Lake Placid leading the way with six teams earning scholar-athlete awards.

AuSable Valley followed with five teams, while Ticonderoga and Northern Adirondack had four; Saranac Lake, Seton Catholic and Plattsburgh High three each; Peru and Beekmantown, two each; and Crown Point and Moriah each earning scholar-athlete recognition for their softball teams.

This spring, 2,064 teams received the Scholar-Athlete Team Award. Even more impressive, 35,301 student-athletes received an individual grade point average of 90 or above, and have been recognized as Individual Scholar-Athletes.

Below is a list of schools and teams named scholar athlete teams by NYSPHSAA.

BASEBALL: Northeastern Clinton, Northern Adirondack (Class D champs), Saranac (Class B champs), Ticonderoga (Class C champs.

GOLF: AuSable Valley, Lake Placid (section champs), Northeastern Clinton, Ticonderoga.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD: AuSable Valley, Lake Placid, Saranac (sectional champ), Saranac Lake, Seton Catholic.

BOYS TENNIS: Lake Placid, Northeastern Clinton, Northern Adirondack, Peru, Plattsburgh High (sectional champ), Saranac.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD: AuSable Valley, Beekmantown, Lake Placid, Northeastern Clinton, Plattsburgh High, Saranac (sectional champ), Saranac Lake, Seton Catholic, Ticonderoga.

GIRLS TENNIS: AuSable Valley, Beekmantown, Lake Placid (sectional champ), Northeastern Clinton, Northern Adirondack, Plattsburgh High, Saranac, Seton Catholic.

SOFTBALL: AuSable Valley, Crown Point (Class D champ), Lake Placid, Moriah, Northeastern Clinton, Northern Adirondack, Peru, Saranac (Class B champ), Saranac Lake, Ticonderoga (Class C champ),