Section VII state qualifiers offer day of upsets

Grace Clark of Saranac Lake, left, prepares for the next jump in the 100 hurdles, where she upset favorite Brandi LaVarnway of Saranac, right. For more photos from the Section VII state qualifier, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Keith Lobdell

TICONDEROGA — The best in Section VII track and field came together on the new Ticonderoga facility June 2, as several hopefuls overcame time differences to punch their tickets to the NYSPHSAA championships.

The Saranac Lake Lady Red Storm were able to manage a number of upsets in the qualifiers, as Grace Clark started things off with a win in the 100 hurdles over top seed Brandi LaVarnway, making up over one second in their qualification times.

“I knew I could get over the hurdles, I just needed to make sure the only thing I was thinking about was my race and not what the other runners were doing,” Clark said. “I just wanted to get there first. It’s so amazing.”

Jada Meadows crowned herself as the sprint queen of the 2016-17 track season, winning the 100 entering as the third seed, which added to her indoor track qualification win.

“It’s really exciting to finally be going to states in outdoor,” Meadows said. “I was really excited when I saw Grace win and I knew I wanted to follow her performance up with another win.”

In the 1,500, Brittany Shumway, the fall cross country champion, was able to pull away from a charging Aislyn McDonough of Northeastern Clinton to pull a tight upset.

“I knew I had to go out with her, set the pace and control what she does,” Shumway said. “I knew she would charge on the last lap and I was surprised I won by as much as I did because she had beat me in sectionals and always finished strong.”

Madison Grimone made up over three seconds in her upset win in the 400 hurdles, a near-photo finish over teammate Lera Bogdanova.

After the race, Grimone said her and Bogdanova have always pushed each other and gave her credit as part of the reason she won.

“We all wanted to go to states and we accomplished that,” Grimone said. “Lera has pushed me so much and has been a great teammate and I am so happy I was able to accomplish a goal I was really trying for,”

Edina Cecunjunin and Randi Rondeau joined with Meadows and Clark to win the 4-by-100 relay event, giving the Lady Red Storm a strong state contingent.

“All of us wanted to get to states,” Cecunjunin said. “I love this team and can’t wait to get to sectionals. I’m already looking forward to next year.”

“There was a former track athlete here who said it has been a long time since Saranac Lake sent this many girls to states,” said Rondeau, one of three seniors on the squad along with Shumway and Meadows. “Grace’s win just pumped everyone up with momentum. I have been waiting for this moment since seventh grade — I’m just so excited.”

All of this made for a proud moment for coach Jason Wamsganz.

“These kids are running well and started to peak last week at the right time,” Wamsganz said. “We had a conversation the day before about what they wanted to accomplish and I told them to focus on every little aspect of the race they were running and not the other stuff.”

For the Red Storm boy’s program, the success came in the pits, as Sean Lincoln and David Sullivan swept the shot put and discus events, respectively.

“I think this year has gone pretty well,” said Lincoln, a transfer student who played his first seasons of football and track this school year.

“I wasn’t really sure what I was going to do in the spring but kids asked me about it and I decided to play,” he added.

Sullivan said he was one of those who put the track bug in the ear of Lincoln.

“During football I asked if he would do track and didn’t really hear anything until just before the season started,” Sullivan said. “I was hoping to put that seed in his head and it has been great because we have an insane amount for throwers now who push each other in practice. It has helped with points because I knew if I had a bad day, Sean was there to pick us up.”

The Lake Placid 4-by-800 relay team will look for a good showing at the NYSPHSAA state meet after winning the Section VII qualifier June 2. Photo by Keith Lobdell

For the Blue Bombers, the quartet of Trent White, Scott Schulz, Henry McGrew and Stuart Baird scored a win in the 4-by-800 relay.

For the favored Saranac Chiefs, the day started with a sweep of the pentathlon events, with Desiree Dashnaw and Cameron Duffield earning the top spots.

“I am pretty well rounded in the events and the coach thought it would be a good chance for me to get to the state meet,” Dashnaw said. “Last year I was able to make it in this event so I was happy to repeat. I am going to keep working on these events and look for a personal record at states.”

“I did it earlier this year and scored well, and was even better today,” Duffield said. “The hurdles is my favorite event since I have been doing that event since seventh grade.”

Luke Maye continued a strong year in the hurdles, sweeping the 110 and 400 events while also winning as a member of a relay team.

“It is great to get my first outdoor ticket to states, it is something I have been working towards since eighth grade,” Maye said. “This has been an amazing year for, Saranac and I am very happy to be a part of it.”

Janyll Barber also scored a team win in relays while sweeping the jumping events for the Lady Chiefs and also winning the 200 sprint.

“It’s very humbling,” Barber said. “I am just happy to be able to go to states my senior year and I will focus on my jumping and sprinting.”

Barber also spent time this season as a player-mentor for the Saranac unified basketball team, which she said changed some of her views on sports and leadership.

“It was a good experience to see the teamwork and smiles on the kids faces when they were successful,” Barber said. “It definitely made me look at the way I lead in other sports.”

Other Saranac wins came from Rebekah Hipl, Nora Canning, Faith Haley and Barber in the 4-by-400; Rachel Woodruff, Elise Lepage, Haley and Heather Dutko in the 4-by-800; Kat Furman in the shot put; Maddie Hoeth in the discuss; Marcus Baisi in the 100 and 200; Rory Patterson in the 400; Eric Delutis, Patterson, Shayne O’Neill and Baisi in the 4-by-100; Tyler Blair, Maye, Baisi and Patterson in the 4-by-400; Delutis in the long jump and Andrew Lepage in the steeplechase.

In an upset on the field, Allyssa Rock went from fourth place in the sectional meet to first as in the high jump, beating out second place co-finishers Ella Messner of Peru and Meg McDonald of Ticonderoga.

“It was all down to taking some time off that really helped,” Rock said. “I was able to get back to where I needed to be, which was really good when going against these athletes. It is awesome to finally get to the outdoor state meet as a senior.”

Seton Catholic’s Caleb Moore scored a sweep of the 1,600 and 3,200 events.

“It has been a pretty long year but this season has gone fast,” Moore said. “Spring has been a more satisfying season and I am really focused on the two-mile and trying to win the Division II title.”

Other winners included Plattsburgh High’s Joe Gonzalez-lyon in the triple jump; Beekmantown’s Everett Sapp in the 800; Seton Catholic’s Leah DeJordy in the 3,000 and Sofia DeJordy in the steeplechase; and Beekmantown’s Kirsten Villemaire in the 800.

For Ticonderoga, two members made the NYSPHSAA championship team, both with the same last name.

About one hour after senior Delaney Hughes scored an upset in the 400 meter race, twin brother and fellow senior Griffin Hughes scored an upset in the high jump championship.

“It’s going to be interesting to say the least,” said Griffin about heading to states with his older (by 12 minutes) twin. “Really, it’s going to be a blast. It’s amazing that we were both able to get to the state meet in our last chance as seniors.”

“I’m happy for him and to share this with him,” Delaney said. “I have been with him all my life and it will be a pleasure to run our last races together at states.”

Delaney had to make up over one second of time in order to earn a race win as the second seed coming into the qualifier.

“Every year I was here I would finish second or third in the state qualifier,” she said. “I knew I had to finish off this race and it means a lot I was able to get over that line first. Now it will be a matter of working hard and finishing my last meet with a personal record at states.”

For Griffin, the second seed in the high jump by four inches, clearing on his first attempt at 5-6 was enough as outscored Saranac Lake’s Dzihad Cecunjanin after each failed to clear the next height.

“We put in an extreme amount of work this week — like going back to the preseason,” Griffin said. “We stepped it up all week in practice and from not being able to get there over the past two years it is amazing I was able to do this for my last ride in high school.”

“I am very happy for them because they have always shown sheer determination in whatever event they were in,” said Sentinel coach Walter Thorne. “To see them win in the 200 and the high jump make me feel like a proud papa. They put in the work and they did Ti proud.”

Thorne added the Sentinels could also be proud of their new track and field facility, which was hosting the state qualifying event in its first year of operation.

“I’m ecstatic about how everything went,” Thorne said. “It came off without a hitch and to see all of the fans here and to have the support of the superintendent and principle who were out helping with the events, the board and the community, it has been an amazing season on our new home.”