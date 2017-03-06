Section VII swimmers compete at state meet

× Plattsburgh High's Slade Wright and AuSable Valley's Dylan Sheffer, first two from left, both competed at the NYSPHSAA boy's swimming championships in Long Island. Photo by Keith Lobdell

LONG ISLAND — Swimmers from all three Section VII boy’s programs went to the Nassau County Aquatic Center March 4 to compete in the NYSPHSAA boy’s swim championships.

Section VII champion Plattsburgh High sent a contingent that included Zach Martin, Dalton Harney, Luke Prather, Michael Graves and Slade Wright.

AuSable Valley sent their 200 medley relay team of Dylan Sheffer, Zackary Raymond, Ryan Agoney and Aaron O’Neill, with Raymond and Agoney also competing in individual events.

Seton Catholics lone representative, Luke Moore, swam in the 500 free.

Below are results from the NYSPHSAA swim meet. No swimmer was able to advance past the preliminary round.

Section VII NYSPHSAA swim results

200 medley relay: 35. AuSable Valley (Dylan Sheffer, Ryan Agoney, Zackary Raymond, Aaron O’Neill) 1:55.29

200 free: 62. Zach Martin (Plattsburgh High) 2:07.60

200 individual medley: 51. Zackary Raymond (AuSable Valley) 2:25.07

50 free: 54. Dalton Harney (PHS) 23.02

100 fly: 64. Zackary Raymond (AuSable Valley) 1:04.55

100 free: 55. Dalton Harney (PHS) 51.32

500 free: 45. Luke Moore (Seton Catholic) 5:32.72

200 free relay: 33. Plattsburgh High (Luke Prather, Zach Martin, Michael Graves, Dalton Harney) 1:38.13

100 back: 48. Ryan Agoney (AuSable Valley) 1:05.50

100 breaststroke: Not contested by Section VII

400 free relay: Plattsburgh High (Slade Wright, Zach Martin, Michael Graves, Dalton Harney) 3:43.34