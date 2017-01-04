Section VII teams earn scholar-athlete designation

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell A total of 15 teams were named as NYSPHSAA scholar athlete teams, including the Saranac Lake girl’s cross country team.

PLATTSBURGH — There were a lot of smart kids on the field this fall when it came to the student-athletes of Section VII.

A total of 43 teams over 15 schools and 581 athletes from throughout Section VII were named scholar-athletes, meaning they had a GPA greater than 90-percent.

For a team to be considered a scholar athlete team, three-quarters, or 75-percent, of the roster had to have a 90-plus average.

Ticonderoga received scholar-athlete team status in all of the fall sports they competed in: football, girl’s soccer, boy’s cross country and girl’s cross country. In total, 38 students were named scholar-athletes.

“The members of these teams who meet this standard should be commended for their efforts within the classroom and dedication to academic excellence,” Ticonderoga Athletic Director Robert Sutphen said. “These athletes truly embody the meaning of the term student-athlete, and as such they are recognized by pins marking this distinction. Congratulations to these athletes on a wonderful fall season.”

AuSable Valley had the most scholar-teams, earning the honor in Boy’s cross country, girl’s cross country, boy’s soccer, girl’s soccer, girl’s swimming and volleyball.

Section VII girls soccer produces the most scholar-athlete teams, including Class B champion Beekmantown and Class C champion Northern Adirondack.

Other scholar-athlete teams who won sectional championships include the Peru boy’s cross country team, Seton Catholic girl’s cross country, Saranac girl’s cross country, Saranac Lake football, Ticonderoga football, Plattsburgh High School girl’s swimming, Beekmantown volleyball and Northeastern Clinton volleyball.

Gril’s swimming was the one sport which had all of their teams — Peru, AuSable Valley and Plattsburgh High — earn scholar athlete status.

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell A total of 15 teams were named as NYSPHSAA scholar athlete teams, including the Northeastern Clinton Section VII championship volleyball team.

Scholar-athlete teams

AuSable Valley: Boy’s XC, girl’s XC, boy’s soccer, girl’s soccer, girl’s swimming, volleyball

Beekmantown: Boy’s XC, girl’s XC, girl’s soccer, volleyball

Crown Point: Girl’s soccer

Minerva/Newcomb: Girl’s soccer

Northeastern Clinton: Girl’s XC, girl’s soccer, volleyball

Northern Adirondack: Girl’s soccer

Peru: Boy’s XC, girl’s soccer, girl’s swimming

Plattsburgh High: Boy’s XC, girl’s soccer, girl’s swimming, gymnastics.

Saranac: Boy’s XC, girl’s XC, boy’s soccer, girl’s soccer, volleyball

Saranac Lake: Girl’s XC, boy’s soccer, girl’s soccer, volleyball, football

Seton Catholic: Girl’s XC, boy’s soccer, girl’s soccer

Ticonderoga: Boy’s XC, girl’s XC, girl’s soccer, football

Willsboro: Boy’s soccer, girl’s soccer

Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport: Girl’s soccer

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell A total of 15 teams were named as NYSPHSAA scholar athlete teams, including the Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport girl’s soccer team.

Scholar-athletes per school

AuSable Valley - 39

Beekmantown - 37

Crown Point - 15

Indian Lake/Long Lake - 5

Minerva/Newcomb - 14

Northeastern Clinton - 33

Northern Adirondack - 30

Peru - 73

Plattsburgh High - 66

Saranac - 83

Saranac Lake - 64

Seton Catholic - 39

Ticonderoga - 38

Willsboro - 18

Wells - 14

Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport - 13