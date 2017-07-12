Section VII wrestlers headed to national tournament

ELIZABETHTOWN — Six local wrestlers will be heading to Fargo, N.D., to compete in the largest wrestling event in the nation next moth.

The six wrestlers all qualified through the New York State Freestyle and Grecco Roman Tournament May 12-13 in Binghamton.

Now, they will compete in the Cadet/Junior National Championships held in Fargo July 14-22.

In the Cadet division, Peru’s Logan Dubuque took first place in Grecco Roman at 113 and took second place in freestyle. Dubuque also wrestled at the junior division, finishing second in Grecco Roman.

Dubuque beat teammate Alijah Seymour, while took second place in Greco Roman in the cadet division.

Also at 113, Robert Foley of Saranac finished third in the cadet division of Grecco Roman.

At 160, Saranac’s Jacob Nolan was the champion of the cadet Grecco Roman division as well as the championship in freestyle.

AuSable Valley’s Chance Lapier wrestled in the junior division, winning the freestyle tournament and placing second in Grecco Roman.

Mason Maulding of Peru rounded out the list of qualifiers, winning the junior freestyle and Grecco Roman titles.

Freestyle & Grecco Roman wrestling

According to Olympics.org, in Greco-Roman wrestling, the wrestlers use only their arms and upper bodies to attack, and can only hold those same parts of their opponents. As the name suggests, freestyle is a much more open form in which wrestlers also use their legs and may hold opponents above or below the waist.

The 1900 Olympic Games were the only ones where wrestling was not present in any shape or form. Freestyle wrestling first appeared on the Olympic program at the 1904 Games in St. Louis. It was not included in the 1912 Games, but since the 1920 Games in Antwerp, it has been present at every installment.