Sectional girl’s soccer play begins

KEENE VALLEY | The Keene varsity girl’s soccer program picked the right time to end a seven game losing streak.
Elly Smith scored all three goals as Keene scored a 3-1 win over Division III rival Willsboro in the opening round of the Section VII/Class D playoffs Tuesday, Oct. 17, and will next play Chazy Thursday, Oct. 19, 6 p.m. at George Brendler Field.
“I got good balls from the defense and midfield and I was able to take advantage of the chances,” Smith said. “We need to work as a team and communicate on our passing against Chazy.”
“Elly is able to be a threat wherever she is,” coach Becky Johnson said. “She was really on it today as far as chasing down balls and then being able to clean up the mistakes in the back,”
Smith played all three levels of the field during the game, starting on the front line before moving to the midfield and eventually defense to help keep the lead in the waining minutes.
The Beavers (8-8-1) now face top seed Chazy (9-6-1), who are coming off a 4-0 non-league loss against Schroon Lake Monday and are without the services of one of their midfielders who is out with a leg injury.
“Our team has come a long way and have figured out the kinks,” Johnson said. “Our focus is to rest up so we can come at them full strength in a couple of days.”
Alyssa Summo made 17 saves for Keene, while Kaitlin Doyle had four. Katie Wilkins scored the lone goal for the Warriors, who finished the season at 7-10-0.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
AuSable Valley’s Jenna Stanley heads a ball away from Saranac Lake’s Janelle Simpson in the Section VII/Class C quarterfinals Oct. 17. The Patriots scored a 3-2 win over the Red Storm, advancing to the semifinal round Oct. 19. Photos from all three sectional playoff games yesterday can be found online later today at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.
PATRIOTS HOLD OFF RED STORM
The AuSable Valley Lady Patriots earned an early two goal lead and were able to hold off a strong second half attack by Saranac Lake to advance to the Class C semifinals with a 3-2 win Oct. 17.
Dru Gravelle was apart of both first half goals for the Patriots, assisting Emily Remillard on the first before scoring herself 38 seconds later in the ninth minute of play. The score remained the same through the rest of the first half and into the second until Kayleigh Merrill scored in the 47th minute. Avery Tromblee responded for the Patriots on a Gravelle assist in the 49th minute, while Kylee Clark scored in the 68th minute for the Red Storm.
“In the first half we did what we we wanted to do,” AVCS coach Bruce Bourgeois said. “It was a really good game. The first half we controlled it. The second half they came out strong and scored first, which made me a little bit worried. Then we responded right away. They put the pressure on at the end.”
Koree Stillwell had three saves for the Patriots, who will face Class C top seed Seton Catholic Thursday, Oct. 19, 5 p.m. in Saranac in the semifinal round.
“Honestly we haven’t seen Seton play, but we have to do a better job,” Bourgeois said. “We have to move the ball up more, clear the ball out of the net better. It’s going to be a tough game.”
— Jill Lobdell contributed to this report
COUGARS SHUT OUT INDIANS
Marlie Sample giveth, and Marlie Sample taketh away.
The freshman striker scored and assisted Olivia Gonyo as Northeastern Clinton scored a 2-0 victory over Peru Oct. 17, but also had a strong play of defense, knocking a ball over the crossbar just inches away from being a Peru goal and preserving the shutout.
“That was a huge play,” coach Tim Surprenant said. “We had girls not quiting on the play.”
Surprenant added the Sample goal was key to giving his team the momentum heading into halftime.
“We were trying to go in and out, get the ball to the wings and try to come in from there. We got into a little spot of kicking the ball instead of getting it to feet,” he said. “We got a mini-break and Marlie was able to put the ball in the net. It was a big momentum switch when we scored the first goal.
“We switched a few things at halftime which allowed us to control things better,” Surprenant added. “We moved Olivia Gonyo up at the right time and she buried the shot.”
With the win, the Lady Cougars will play on Friday, Oct. 20, 5 p.m. at Chazy Central School in the Class B semifinals against top seed and undefeated Beekmantown.
“We have been looking forward to this,” Surprenant said. “They are definitely the team to beat and the last few years it has been us and Beekmantown at some point. They have ruined our year a couple of times and I would not have wanted this season to go any other way. We are going to play our hearts out no matter what happens.”