Sectional girl’s soccer play begins

KEENE VALLEY | The Keene varsity girl’s soccer program picked the right time to end a seven game losing streak.

Elly Smith scored all three goals as Keene scored a 3-1 win over Division III rival Willsboro in the opening round of the Section VII/Class D playoffs Tuesday, Oct. 17, and will next play Chazy Thursday, Oct. 19, 6 p.m. at George Brendler Field.

“I got good balls from the defense and midfield and I was able to take advantage of the chances,” Smith said. “We need to work as a team and communicate on our passing against Chazy.”

“Elly is able to be a threat wherever she is,” coach Becky Johnson said. “She was really on it today as far as chasing down balls and then being able to clean up the mistakes in the back,”

Smith played all three levels of the field during the game, starting on the front line before moving to the midfield and eventually defense to help keep the lead in the waining minutes.

The Beavers (8-8-1) now face top seed Chazy (9-6-1), who are coming off a 4-0 non-league loss against Schroon Lake Monday and are without the services of one of their midfielders who is out with a leg injury.

“Our team has come a long way and have figured out the kinks,” Johnson said. “Our focus is to rest up so we can come at them full strength in a couple of days.”

Alyssa Summo made 17 saves for Keene, while Kaitlin Doyle had four. Katie Wilkins scored the lone goal for the Warriors, who finished the season at 7-10-0.

AuSable Valley's Jenna Stanley heads a ball away from Saranac Lake's Janelle Simpson in the Section VII/Class C quarterfinals Oct. 17. The Patriots scored a 3-2 win over the Red Storm, advancing to the semifinal round Oct. 19.

PATRIOTS HOLD OFF RED STORM

The AuSable Valley Lady Patriots earned an early two goal lead and were able to hold off a strong second half attack by Saranac Lake to advance to the Class C semifinals with a 3-2 win Oct. 17.

Dru Gravelle was apart of both first half goals for the Patriots, assisting Emily Remillard on the first before scoring herself 38 seconds later in the ninth minute of play. The score remained the same through the rest of the first half and into the second until Kayleigh Merrill scored in the 47th minute. Avery Tromblee responded for the Patriots on a Gravelle assist in the 49th minute, while Kylee Clark scored in the 68th minute for the Red Storm.