Sectional hockey tournament set

× Saranac Lake’s Rhett Darrah and Saranac’s Nikalas Hamel will compete in the opening round of the Section VII hockey tournament Tuesday, Feb. 20, with the winner advancing to the semifinals Feb. 22. Photo by Jill Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh High Hornets will be the top seed heading into the 2018 Section VII hockey playoffs, with defending section and regional champion Beekmantown following behind.

The playoffs began Feb. 20 with quarterfinal games as third seed Northeastern Clinton hosted sixth seed Lake Placid and fourth seed Saranac Lake hosted fifth seed Saranac.

The semifinals will take place Feb. 22, with PHS hosting the lowest remaining seed at 7 p.m. at the Amri-Can North Sports Center, while Beekmantown will host the highest remaining seed at 8:15 p.m. at the Stafford Ice Arena.

The Section VII finals will take place Tuesday, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m. at the Stafford Ice Arena.