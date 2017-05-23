Sectional scoreboard

Baseball - Class D quarters

1. NAC 13, 8. Moriah 0

Brett Juntunen records a complete game three-hitter in win; Noah Lambert collects three hits; Stephen Peryea and Lucas Smart, 2. Dyllon Bougor, Jay Strieble and Jerin Sargent unable to silence Bobcat bats after preliminary win over Griffins.

2. Keene 3, 7. Lake Placid 0

Ethan Giglinto shines in complete game, allowing 1 hit and striking out 10. Battery-mate Az Finsterer collects two hits while Tom Palen and Kaleb Cook each double.

6. Chazy 3, 3. Crown Point 2

Ed Bocker limits Panthers to three hits, drives in game-winning run in three-run sixth. Kade Collins solid behind the plate, while McClain Dudyak gets two hits. Cody Crammond drives in one and strikes out seven for Panthers.

4. Bolton/Schroon 8, 5. Johnsburg 4

Kevin Neacy ignites seven-run fifth; Andrew Pelkey earns third win of season against Johnsburg with nine K’s. Dalton Stevens leads Jaguars offense.

Baseball - Class C quarters

4. NCCS 5, 5. Peru 4, 8 innings

Rylee Hollister drives in two in seventh to tie; Parker Favereau drives in two in eighth for walk-off win; Brady LaFountain adds three hits. Zach Miner has a double for Indians.

3. Saranac 11, 6. Saranac Lake 6

Chiefs score in first five innings; Logan Matthews has four hits in win; Sean Ahern and Isaac Garman add three each. Drew Sturgeon had two hits for Red Storm.

Softball - Class B quarters

4. Beekmantown 12, 5. Saranac Lake 7

Hannah Lafountain drives in three on two hits; Rylee Provost, Kelsey Baker and Amily Morrissey also get two hits each; Jessica Fleming earns win in circle for Eagles. Makayla Schmidt hits three-run homer for Red Storm.

3. Peru 15, 6. NCCS 8

Sam Spear perfect at plate with four hits; Kiersten McCarthy gets two hits and win in the circle for Indians. Brianna Forkey has four hits for Lady Cougars.

Softball - Class C semi

2. AVCS 10, 3. Lake Placid/Keene 3

Lady Patriots score six in fifth inning; Kourtney Keenan strikes out six for the win; Kendra Christensen had three RBI; Ashley Hart adds two RBI for Pats. Elaina Smith takes loss in circle for Blue Bombers.