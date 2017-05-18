Sectional season is here

The Section VII playoffs are underway! The postseason started with the boy’s and girl’s tennis sectional/state qualifier tournament May 17, with the boy’s competing for spots in the state meet (girl’s states are held in the fall, which makes Section VII ineligible on that side).The quarterfinal and semifinal matches are scheduled to be held today at 3:30 p.m., with boys playing at Plattsburgh High School and the girls competing at Plattsburgh State. The finals in singles and doubles for both boy’s and girl’s will be held Friday, May 19, starting at 3:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

The Class D baseball playoffs also started yesterday, as the Moriah Vikings scored a run in both the sixth and seventh innings to walk it off against the Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport Griffins in the preliminary game, 8-7. Todd Gregory tied the game with a solo blast in the sixth, while Jacob Gibeau played hero with a walk-off RBI double in the seventh.The quarterfinal round in Class D gets underway Friday, as the Vikings will travel to play top seed Northern Adirondack. The remaining games have seventh seed Lake Placid traveling to second seed Keene in a battle of two schools who are merged for softball; sixth seed Chazy traveling to Crown Point; and fifth seed Johnsburg traveling to fourth seed Bolton/Schroon Lake. All games are scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch.The Class D semifinals will be held Tuesday, May 23, at the highest remaining seed on each side of the bracket, with the championship game Friday, May 26, at Chip Cummings Field at PSUC.In Class C, one game will determine a champion as second seed AuSable Valley will play top seed Ticonderoga at Cummings Field May 23 at 4:30 p.m. The Class B tournament starts Friday, May 19, with sixth seed Saranac Lake traveling to third seed Saranac and fifth seed Northeastern Clinton traveling to Peru. On Monday, May 22, The Class B semifinals will have top seed Plattsburgh High hosting the winner of the 4/5 game and second seed Beekmantown hosting the winner of the 3/6 game.The Class B title game will be held Wednesday, May 24, at Cummings Field.

SOFTBALL

The Class B softball playoffs begin Friday, with sixth seed Northeastern Clinton traveling to third seed Peru and fifth seed Saranac Lake against fourth seed Beekmantown. In the semifinals May 23, top seed Plattsburgh High will host the 4/5 winner, while second seed Saranac will face the 3/6 winner.The sectional title game will be held Thursday, May 25, 4:30 p.m. at Cardinal Park. In Class D, the playoffs open Monday, May 23, with quarterfinal games pitting seventh seed Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport at second seed Northern Adirondack; sixth seed Johnsburg traveling to third seed Bolton/Schroon Lake; and fifth seed Moriah at fourth seed Willsboro. The semifinals will take place Wednesday, May 25, with the 2/7 winner facing the 3/6 winner at the highest remaining seed, while the 4/5 winner will travel to top seed Crown Point. The sectional final will be held Friday, May 26, at Cardinal Park. In Class C, the lone semifinal will take place May 19 with third seed Lake Placid/Keene traveling to second seed AuSable Valley. The winner will face top seed Ticonderoga Wednesday, May 24, at Cardinal Park for the Class C title.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Section VII track and field championships will be held Saturday, May 20, at the Lake Placid Show grounds.The state qualifying meet will take place Friday, June 2, starting at 4:30 p.m. at the new track and field facility at the Ticonderoga Elementary/Middle School.

GOLF

The Section VII golf championships will take place Thursday and Friday, May 25-26, at the Barracks Golf Course in Plattsburgh. May 25 will determine a team champion and the field of individuals who will compete May 26 for the individual sectional title and the nine spots on the Section VII team which will head to Cornell for the NYSPHSAA championships.