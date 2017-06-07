Saranac baseball, softball ousted in regional semifinals

× Saranac’s Danny Utsler reaches to tag out an OFA baserunner in the Class B baseball regional semifinals June 1. More photos from this game can be found at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Jill Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH — It’s the kind of game every team suffers through at one point or another, it just came at the absolute wrong time.

The Section VII/Class B champion Saranac Chiefs committed 10 errors in the regional semifinal game against OFA June 1, leading to 10 of their 11 runs coming in unearned in a 11-6 defeat.

“Well, we had been on an 11-5 winning streak of three game, this time the 11 was in the wrong column,” coach Frank Trudeau said. “I think there were some pre-game jitters and we just never settled in.”

Trudeau said following the game, he wanted his team to focus on their accomplishments.

“The first thing I said to them when they got to me is that we were still champions and they needed to remember what it felt like leaving Chip Cummings field a week ago. No one can take that from us,” he said. “We just had a bad game on the wrong night. Ogdensburg got the bat on the ball, and we didn’t make the plays.”

Trudeau also had praise for his senior team members in Nick Mather, Logan Matthews, Sean Ahern, Danny Utzler and Kyle Lamora, who all came up together as sophomores.

“That doesn’t happen much,” he said. “They have all played together and helped lead this program to a sectional final last season which we lost to a very good PHS team which we were able to overcome this season. They have provided us with the leadership we needed.”

While thanking the seniors, Trudeau added he felt there will be a solid core returning for the 2018 season.

“We have some good players with Zack (Marlow) coming back and others,” Trudeau said. “Our JV and modified programs had some great seasons this year and it makes me excited for what is coming up.”

× Elizabeth Trudeau catches a popup with Skye O'Connell backing her up. Photo by Jill Lobdell

NO ANSWER FOR COHOES

The Saranac varsity girls softball team was ousted from the NYSPHSAA regional semifinals June 1 as the powerful bats and pitching of Cohoes earned a win, 12-1.

“Overall I’m pretty satisfied with the season,” said head coach Sam Campbell after the game. “We had a few hiccups at times, but overall we played well when we had to. We lost our senior catcher in early May and had to put a freshman back there. So other people stepped up for us. We could’ve played better today, but overall pretty good.”

Cohoes came out early with three runs in the opening inning with a pair of hits driving the outfielders back before bouncing high off the wall and barely staying in the park.

For the Chiefs, the season ends with a sectional title and a chance to look forward to putting the pieces back together for Campbell.

“Like everybody, we are starting from the bottom and want to win as many games as we can,” he said. “Obviously the goal is every year to get to the state final four. We will work to achieve that and at some time we will get by and achieve it.”