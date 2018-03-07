Sentinels claim Class C title

× The Ticonderoga Sentinels repeated as Section VII/Class C champions with a win over Northern Adirondack March 3. Photo by Keith Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | The Ticonderoga Sentinels will get another shot at neighbor Lake George as they advanced to the regional round of play with a 52-41 win over Northern Adirondack March 3.

The Sentinels moved into the regional semifinals, where they will face the second-ranked Warriors in a game scheduled for Wednesday, March 7, 7:45 p.m. at Saratoga High School. The winner then travels to Section X with the winner going to the Final Four.

Evan Graney led the Sentinels with 16 points in his final game at the Fieldhouse.

“Winning this title at the Fieldhouse in my senior year is definitely the top of the list of accomplishments so far this year,” said the all-time leading scorer in Sentinel history. “Every year, the goal is to get to this place and win this game. It’s a place you look forward to coming to and I have enjoyed playing here.”

Colton Huestis added 12 points, going away from his traditional outside game in the second half and scoring on the drive.

“I’m getting better at this part of my game, it’s not where I want it to be but it is better,” Huestis said. “Coach told me I should look to drive in the second half and that is what I did.”

“Colton has come a long way with his shot selection and realizes he can be a threat both inside and out,” coach Joe Defayette said.

Another key to the win was the inside force of Michael DuShane, who scored 8 points along with Scott Ryan.

“We worked hard all year long as a team to get back to this point,” DuShane said, “I think our defense was the key. It was what we needed to focus on in order to win the game and that is what we did.”

Ethan Thompson scored 6 points for the Sentinels, while Hayden Scuderi scored 2.

For the Bobcats, Cody Peryea scored 16 points to lead his team while Reed Lashway added 9, Cody Lambert 6 and Ethan Warick 2.

