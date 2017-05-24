Sentinels fend off Patriots for Class C baseball title

× Expand Jill Lobdell The Ticonderoga Sentinels finish as Section VII champions.

PLATTSBURGH — The Ticonderoga varsity baseball team struck early and often to capture their second straight Section VII/Class C title with a win over the AuSable Valley Patriots May 23.

The Sentinels put up single markers in the first and third inning before adding two in the fourth on a Russell Gallo single and one more in each of their final two at bats.

Dalton Granger earned the win on the mound for the Sentinels, allowing only two hits in a complete game victory.

“I was able to pitch a great game today and I had a great defense behind me,” Granger said. “Evan Graney made a lot of plays for me as well as the rest of the team. I was focused on staying on the outside with the pitches.

“We did a great job executing the game,” said Graney. “We came out and did what we had to do to get the win and we did it."

Coach Dan Dorsett said the key to the game was getting out to an early lead. “I was really happy that we came out sharp in the beginning and scored first,” Dorsett said. “We got ahead and that puts a lot of pressure on the other team. I was really pleased because at the beginning of the year, we would get small leads, but would give them up. Today, we didn’t just play one or two innings, we played throughout the game and I was really happy with that.”

Overall, the Sentinel defense was sharp, committing only one error compared to four from the Patriots.

“Consistency was a key,” Graney said. “I don’t think their was one key play. We were consistent and didn’t let up and did what we were supposed to do. We slapped the ball around and did what we had to do.”

“Our defensive is overall good,” first baseman Caleb Munson said. “We had one error and we want to play errorless baseball. I don’t know if we got an extra base hit, but we got the W and that’s what counts.”

“The turning point was us making plays,” said Michael Dushane. For the Patriots, Brandon Snow had a triple and scored to highlight the offense, while Aaron O’Neill took the loss on the mound.

The Sentinels will now play the Section II champion in the regional semifinals Thursday, June 1, in Gloversville. If Ticonderoga wins, they will host the regional final at Chip Cummings Field Saturday, June 3.

“Hopefully we can do the same thing,” Dorsett said. “We can get momentum early and hang in there. Section II, whoever it is, is always tough. We want to keep it close and see what happens.”

“We need to come out and be ready to play,” said Graney. “We have to do what we need to do.” “I look forward to it and work hard in practice,” added Granger.