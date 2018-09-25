Sentinels jump out to early lead to defeat Red Storm

× 1 of 2 Expand Ticonderoga’s John Wright blocks against Saranac Lake defender Ben McCauley during the Sept. 21 game between the Sentinels and Red Storm. Photo by Keith Lobdell × 2 of 2 Expand Saranac Lake’s Ryan Meyer hauls in the lone touchdown pass of the game for the Red Storm in their 28-7 loss to the Ticonderoga Sentinels Sept. 21. Photo by Keith Lobdell Prev Next

TICONDEROGA | Michael DuShane was able to deliver through the air and on the ground late as the Ticonderoga Sentinels picked up their first win of the season, 28-7, over the Saranac Lake Red Storm Sept. 21.

As part of a 22-point first quarter, DuShane scored on an eight yard rush and a 47 yard reception from quarterback Terrance Benedict, then helped anchor the team on the ground for 85 yards rushing.

“The line gave me some good holes and we were able to gain some yards,” DuShane said. “It was nice to get out here and score early and come away with the win.”

Benedict also scored on a three yard play in the first quarter and provided an insurance score on a seven yard touchdown completion to Ty Schlogl. Schlogl also had a key interception for the Sentinels.

“It’s nice to get a win,” said Schlogl, who added 76 rushing yards while Benedict ran for 51 while throwing for 84 more, most coming when the team had the wind at their backs in the opening quarter.

“That was a big win for us,” said coach Scott Nephew. “We were able to get a big turnover in the first and we were able to keep the momentum rolling. We were able to control possession in the second half.”

For the Red Storm, Ryan Meyer sparked the lone score of the night with a 70-yard kickoff return followed by a 15 yards touchdown catch on the next play from quarterback Rhett Darrah.

Darrah finished with 66 passing yards on a night where the Red Storm was unable to get their running attack going against the Sentinel line, running the ball 17 times and losing 11 yards total. Darrah had nine yards to lead all rushers for Saranac Lake.

PATRIOTS FALL

Matt Pray returned for AuSable Valley and ran for 127 yards, but it was not enough as Saranac scored a 27-6 win over the Patriots Sept. 21.

Luke Maye threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns on passes to Jake Nolan (6-135 yards), Isaac Garman (2-68 yards) and Connor Recore (3-55).

Nolan added a fourth score on the ground with a 16-yard score in leading the team with 46 rushing yards overall. Defensively, Nolan and Anthony LeBeau had interceptions.

For the Patriots, Evan Snow had 86 passing yards, 55 of the going to Luis Perez. Snow scored the lone touchdown for the Patriots on a one yard keeper.