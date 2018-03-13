Seton Catholic, Peru fall in semis

SARATOGA/PLATTSBURGH | The season came to an end for the Seton Catholic Lady Knights and Peru Indians March 8 in the NYSPHSAA regional semifinals.

The Lady Knights dropped a 75-50 to Cambridge, the second ranked team in Class C, in a game played at Saratoga Springs High School. Meanwhile, the Indians were unable to stay with the Canton boys as they scored a 54-33 win over Peru at the PSUC Fieldhouse

× Nicole Bullock drives to the basket for a reverse layup against Cambridge. Bullis scored 13 for the Lady Knights in a 75-50 loss. Photo by Keith Lobdell

SETON FALLS BEHIND EARLY

Before the game, coach Donna Dixon-Vosh said the key would be to slow Cambridge down and defend the perimeter.

Cambridge was able to get their shots off, however, jumping out to a 28-11 first quarter lead.

“We were a little nervous and didn’t take care of the ball well, which allowed them to get out and they could not miss early,” Vosh said. “I think they converted on every turnover, but our team did not give up and I am very proud of them for the way they have played this year.”

Gretchen Zalis finished her career with a 17 point game, ending a career where she scored 1,118 points, 44th on the Section VII all time girl’s scoring list.

“In the second half, we just wanted to take it one possession at a tie and see if we could cut into the lead, and that is what I tried to do,” said Zalis, who scored 15 of her 17 in the second half.

“This has been an unforgettable season,” Zalis added.

Nicole Bullock scored 13 points, while Leah Walker added 11, three of them coming on a 35-foot buzzer-beater at the end of the opening quarter.

Haley Murnane scored 6, while Rachel Racette added 3.

× Hunter Caron glides to the basket as the Peru Indians were unable to get past Canton in the Class B regional semifinals March 8. Photo by Jill Lobdell

TURNOVERS HURT INDIANS

Turnovers led to a 10-0 run for Canton toward the end of the first half, giving the Golden Bears the room they would need to earn the victory.

“They are a really good basketball team,” Peru coach Eric Dubay said of Canton at the end of the game. “They had a couple of kids who were really tough. If we had made some shots at the beginning of the game, it could have been a little different. I think it would’ve been a much different game towards the end. Sometimes you hit and sometimes you don’t.”

Hunter Caron ended an amazing career at Peru with 12 points to lead the Indians, while Patrick Crowley and Tyler Whitehurst each scored 6. Tyler Robinson added 4, while Ryley O’Connell scored 3.

“This is my first year coaching and I was very very lucky,” Dubay said about his team. “This is a great group of kids and I didn’t have to deal with a lot of problems. I think we had a fairly successful season. One of our goals was to win the sectional championship and they did it.”

— Jill Lobdell contributed to this story