Ski Mountaineering Classic returns March 18

WILMINGTON | The annual Ski Mountaineering Classic returns for its second year to Whiteface Mountain on March 18.

Hosted by the Mountaineer, of Keene Valley, the Ski Mountaineering Classic includes the use of alpine touring equipment to “tour or climb” uphill.

Registration is available at the Mountaineer in Keene Valley and preregistration is required for this event.

The cost to participants is $60, which includes the 2019 “up-hill Pass” which is required to tour up-hill at Whiteface Mountain.

The green flag will drop at 7 a.m. and participants are encouraged to arrive by 6:30 a.m.

There will be casual tour offered that morning at 7:15 a.m. The casual tour will include a climb up to mid-station. This is a great introduction and opportunity to try out “skinning” and learn about the benefits and fun that alpine touring has to offer.

The Skimo Classic is a benefit event with proceeds supporting the New York State Ski Education Foundation’s and Keene Youth Cross Country Ski Club. For more information, contact Drew Haas at drew@mountaineer.com or Vinny McClelland at vinny@mountaineer.com. To register, call 518-576-2281.