Skier takes gold at Empire Games

× Expand Photo provided Zachary LaBarge from Ticonderoga stands at the podium after taking a gold medal for first place in his age class in Slopestyle skiing at the Empire State Winter Games at Titus Mountain in Malone.

TICONDEROGA – A Ticonderoga youth won his under 14 age class in downhill skiing at the recent Empire State Winter Games.

Zachary LaBarge from Ticonderoga won a gold medal at the Empire State Games for Slopestyle downhill skiing.

The competition was held at Titus Mountain Ski Area in Malone. Titus Mountain was the site of Big Air and Slopestyle events at the Empire State Winter Games.

LaBarge also won a bronze medal in his age class at the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association’s Slopestyle event at Whiteface Mountain last month.

He trains at the Olympic Jumping Complex in Lake Placid, through the New York Ski Educational Foundation Ramp Camps in the summer.

“It’s like jumping into large swimming pools with your skis on,” LaBarge said. “It’s water training off the jump to work on bringing various tricks to snow.”

He has over the years entered competitions and Rail Jams at Whiteface Mountain.

LaBarge just started in January to compete on a regular basis, and since then he said he’s ecstatic to have won a gold and bronze.

LaBarge started skiing at 4 years old, with his father, Ernest, at the Schroon Lake Ski Tow. At around 8 or 9 years old, he was introduced to Coach Keith Shipman and the Ski Educational Foundation while shopping at the former Maui North ski and board shop in Lake Placid.

“We were lucky to find NYSEF and Coach Justin Perry and get involved,” Ernest LaBarge said. “The coaching staff have helped Zach grow in his sport. Zach has a lot of respect for the program and staff. He’s learned so much, even from his teammates.”

Zachary LaBarge said he wants to turn pro at some point and make skiing his job.

“I look up to Justin Perry (JP), and Keith Shipman and Jake Wenn and all of the coaching at NYSEF,” he said. “I’ve made some great friends, Matt Thompson, Matt Byrne, Marc Bilow and Bryant Ward, and have watched them medal also.

“Just recently, I watched JP and some of my teammates on The Today Show in NYC to start the countdown to the Winter Olympics,” LaBarge continued. “That’s awesome.”