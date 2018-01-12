Skiers take to the powder as NYSEF season opens

× Expand Photo provided/Heather Morgan Scotty Schulz of Lake Placid and the NYSEF program won the men’s division of the freestyle Nordic event at Mount Van Hoevendburg Dec. 16. Lake Placid students swept the U16 Nordic podiums.

WILMINGTON | The New York Ski Educational Foundation opened their 2017-18 season with a trio of races at Whiteface, Lake Placid and North Creek.

In the Giant Slalom at Whiteface Mountain, NYSEF and Northwood School athlete, Sarah Coombs (Jay) placed second in the Women’s division, competing against over 80 racers from the eastern region. Inez Burkard (Canandaigua) placed fourth and Norah Dempsey (Saratoga Springs) placed seventh.

In the GS Men’s Division, NYSEF and Northwood athlete, Matthieu Cote (Plattsburgh) placed ninth competing with 100 racers.

In the Freestyle Nordic Opener at Mount Van Hoevenberg, it was a Blue bombing of the course as Marli Damp, Anya Morgan and Beatrice Hollander, all NYSEF and LPCS athletes, swept the podium in U-16 5K. It was the same in the men’s U-16 race, with Kai Frantz, James Flanigan and Michael Skutt taking the podium.

Scott Schulz, also an LPCS student, was runner-up in the men's race.

In the Slalom event at Gore Mountain, Julia Geraldi (Redding, Conn.) placed fourth, Samantha Cornelius (Lake Placid) placed sixth and Norah Dempsey (Saratoga Springs) placed seventh. NYSEF and Northwood School athletes took first and second in the Men’s SL at Gore on Sunday as Ben DeGirolamo (Lake Placid) placed first and Magnus Sheffield (Lake Placid) placed second.