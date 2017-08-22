Soccer, football highlight sports opening weekend

ELIZABETHTOWN | High school sports make their way back into the region’s conscience as the 2017 fall season kicks off on the turf and on the gridiron.

A trio of local varsity tournaments will feature some of the best teams in the region, while week one of the CVAC football schedule will see each of the eight Section VII representatives open their regular season.

CHAZY OPENERS

The soccer season in Chazy always opens with a bang, as the Chazy Girl’s Preseason Tournament and Frankie Garrow Memorial Boy’s Tournaments take place starting Wednesday, Aug. 30, with ladies first.

In the opener, the Plattsburgh High Lady Hornets will get their first shot at defending Class B champion Beekmantown at 5 p.m., followed by a Class D battle between a new-look Keene girl’s team and the host Chazy, the defending Class D champ, at 5 p.m.

The girl’s tournament continues on Friday, Sept. 1, with the consolation game at 5 p.m. and championship at 7 p.m.

In the Garrow tournament, first round play kicks off Thursday, Aug. 31, with Plattsburgh High playing Section X’s Canton at 5 p.m., followed by Beekmantown playing defending section and regional champion Chazy at 7 p.m.

The consolation and championship games will take place at 5 and 7 p.m., respectively, on Saturday, Sept. 2.

NCCS TOURNAMENT

Northeastern Clinton will again host the Booster Club JV and varsity boy’s tournament, with Saranac, Northern Adirondack, Franklin Academy and Northeastern Clinton JV teams playing Aug. 29-30.

On Aug. 31, defending Class C champion Lake Placid will face off against Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport at 5 p.m. in the debut of new Griffins coach Evan George.

In the second game, Cougars coach Nicholas Trombley will make his varsity debut as NCCS plays AuSable Valley at 7 p.m.

The consolation and championship games will be held at 5 and 7 p.m. Sept. 1.

SARANAC TOURNAMENT

In Saranac, there will be eight games over two days, as both the boy’s and girls teams will host tournaments Sept. 1-2.

Games start Sept. 1 at 1 p.m. with the Salmon River boys taking on Saranac Lake, while Northeastern Clinton will battle defending Class C champion Northern Adirondack in a girl’s matchup at 3 p.m.