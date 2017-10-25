Soccer skirmish stretches into extra stanza

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2017 Bolton-Warrensburg High School Varsity Girls Soccer team includes (front row, left to right): Natalya Parsels, Hope Boland, Chloe Monroe, Kaytlyn Constantineau, (row 2): Gabrielle Mowery, Kaitlin Burke, Nyla Green, Madeline DeLorenzo, Summer Foy, Leah Monroe, (row 3): Jordan Barker, Katelyn VanAuken, Ashley Connery, Madelyn Pratt, Caitlyn Speranza, Chelsea Speranza, Maria Baker and coach Margaret Lawrence. (Not pictured): Meghan McGurl.

BOLTON LANDING | In a suspenseful battle that extended into an overtime clash, Bolton-Warrensburg Girls Soccer Team edged out Mayfield 4-3 in a Class C game played Oct. 21 on the Eagles’ home field.

With 32 minutes on the clock in the first half, Maria Baker of Bolton-Warrensburg scored first off an assist by Gabrielle Mowery, who scored a goal three minutes later on an assist by Leah Monroe, closing out the half with Eagles holding a 2-0 lead.

Mayfield answered back with one goal midway into the second half and the other with five minutes left in the game, putting local fans on edge.

Bolton-Warrensburg retaliated soon after with a goal by Monroe on an assist by Hope Boland. Mayfield, however, closed out regulation play with a goal that forced the game into overtime.

Three minutes into the extra period, Warrensburg prevailed on a shot by Mowery, however, securing the win.

Bolton Warrensburg goaltender Ashley Connery tallied 12 saves in the victory. Her counterpart for Mayfield, Sydney Benton, recorded 13 saves.

The victory over Mayfield advanced Bolton-Warrensburg’s season record to 11-2-1.