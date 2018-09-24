Soccer teams set for second half

× Crown Point goalie Benji Javkhlan makes a save against Chazy’s Alex Chapman in their Sept. 22 meeting. The Panthers have been competitive in Division III this season. Photo by Jill Lobdell

Photo by Jill Lobdell Francis Kneussle and the Peru Indians will play Plattsburgh High in a rematch of their early season draw later this week, Photo by Jill Lobdell Hayden King and the Chazy Eagles are unbeaten during the first half of the regular season and have earned the top ranking in Class D by the NYSSWA.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Northern Soccer League has seen its share of close games as teams have tired to position themselves for a second half run this season.

In Division I boy’s soccer, it appears the season may again come down to the defending Class B champion Peru and Plattsburgh High, as the two teams played to a draw in the first meeting this season at PHS and will meet again Sept. 27 in Peru. Francis Kneussle and Noah Lederman help lead the Indians attack, with Andrew Follmer being the top point scorer for the Hornets.

“We have been able to improve on solidifying the defensive unit though practice and game experience,” said Peru coach Matt Armstrong. “Our goal is adding possessive components to our offensive attack in hopes to put more balls in the net for the second half of the season.”

In Division II, the Chazy Eagles are the top-ranked team in Class D and have continued to roll through divisional opponents with Tristan Conners and Riley Hansen leading a balanced Eagles attack and Ben Norcross leads the section in shutout victories.

For coach Rob McAuliffe, the key has been building a team defense throughout the first half of the season.

“We have been improving on our defense with four new guys in the back and we have improved each game as a group,” he said. “We will continue to improve on that, and we need to focus on playing well for a complete 80 minutes.”

Zach Spaulding and Noah Peters lead a Crown Point team in Division III play, while Schroon Lake’s Andrew Pelkey has been the third leading scorer in the section behind Saranac’s Cameron Duffield and Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport’s Blake Liberi.

× Willsboro’s Jenna Ford leads Section VII in goal scoring for the season as the Lady Warriors currently are in the mix for a Division III title with two games remaining against league leader Crown Point. Photo by Jill Lobdell

GIRL'S

In Division I, the Beekmantown Lady Eagles and Saranac Lady Chiefs drew in their first meeting this season, defeating all other opponents as the head to a scheduled Sept. 26 meeting in Saranac.

“Our biggest improvement over the season has been our team chemistry,” said Chiefs coach Mary LoTemplio. “We need to work on playing our best from the moment the game starts to the moment it ends We have had some inconsistency with our level of play and intensity. We continue to work on all aspects of our game with an eye on improving each and every area. We realize this is a process and that it is critical to improve in order to maintain the level of success we wish to have.”

“We have had to shift a lot of players around om the first half of the season due to injuries,” said Beekmantown coach Peter Bursik “The players have excepted their roles and have made great adjustments. The second half we need to get healthy. Some of our key players will be back. We just need to keep improving.”

Beekmantown’s Avery Durgan and Saranac’s Nora Canning are atop the Division in scoring, while Bailey Carter and Payton Couture are at the top of the shutout standings for goalies.

The Moriah Lady Vikings have been running away in the Division II standings as the defending Class D champions seek a high seed in the Class C playoffs this season. Coach Christina Slattery said the team was still working to improve on their midfield play and are being led by Juliette Baker’s 13 goals while Madison Olcott has added eight goals and eight assists on the season.

The Chazy Lady Eagles currently hold the inside track for the top spot in the Class D playoffs, having defeated fellow Division II foe Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport and Division III leader Crown Point. Kendra Becker and Catherine Langlois help to lead the team in points.

The Panthers have been unbeaten in Division III play so far, led by double-digit goal scorers Shawna McIntosh and Swade Potter. Keene has also had a strong season in their Division, with scoring from Alyssa Summo and strongs play in net from Sophia Johnson.

“We have been working together with six freshman added to the roster,” said coach Jayna Anderson said. “Getting the younger players to communicate has been a challenge but we are getting better daily. We have also struggled with getting shots on net this year. Continued work with communication and passing and getting some finesse on our shots will be the key to success in the second half of the season.”