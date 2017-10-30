Soccer to Connecticut College for NESCAC Quarters

MIDDLEBURY | The fifth-seeded Middlebury men’s soccer team began the quest for its fourth NESCAC Championship when it travels to fourth-seeded Connecticut College last Saturday for a quarterfinal matchup. Tufts was the top seed for the first time since 2014.

Amherst and Bowdoin rounded out the quarterfinal hosts. The highest remaining seed following Saturday’s action will host the semifinals and final on Nov. 4-5.

One matchup of the quarterfinal round featured no. 4 Connecticut College (9-2-4, 4-2-4 NESCAC) versus no. 5 Middlebury (10-5-0, 5-5-0 NESCAC). The Camels, who are in search of their first NESCAC title, are hosting a quarterfinal match for the second time in three years. Connecticut College earned a top-four seed thanks to a potent offense that has produced 31 goals, while allowing just nine markers (0.56 GAA).

The Panthers earned the fifth seed following a 1-0 victory over Williams in the regular-season finale. Middlebury enters the postseason having won four of its last five games and has eight shutouts on the year. The Panthers, who own three NESCAC Championships, have advanced to the semifinals 15 times, including 2006, the last time they were the no. 5 seed. Connecticut College posted a 2-1 road win at Middlebury in the second game of the season.

The Camels and the Panthers last met in the postseason in the 2007 quarterfinals with the Panthers posting a 3-0 victory.