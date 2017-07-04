Softballers ‘Field of Dreams’

× Expand File photo The Au Sable Forks Fast Pitch Softball Tournament begins Friday, July 7. Pictured: Andrew Bombard competes in a previous Fast Pitch Tournament.

Au SABLE FORKS — For the 55th year, some of the best fast pitch softball players will come to Au Sable Forks to compete in its annual tournament.

The Fast Softball Tournament gets underway Friday, July 7, with three games scheduled beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Billy Mitchell Memorial Field in Au Sable Forks.

New this year, the nine teams will not only compete for the $2,000.00 top prize money, the champion will receive an automatic bid into the I.S.C. 2018 World Tournament in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada.

Teams will take part in a round robin format with the top four qualifiers from games played July 7 and 8 doing battle in a single elimination round on Sunday, July 9, with the Semifinals games scheduled for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and the Championship game scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

The festivities will begin at 6:15 Friday, when the tournament committee will honor Gary Miller with the tournament dedication.

“Mr. Miller has been associated with fast pitch softball in Au Sable Forks for over 50 years,” Randy Douglas said. “Gary was a past player, coach, league officer, and a team sponsor for Miller’s Fuel, and Miller’s Store League Teams and traveling teams.”

The Au Sable Spirits 2015 third place finisher, will be the hometown entrant. Managed by Kodi Gordon with assistance from coach Scott Bombard, players include members from the Au Sable Forks League, including Brandon Snow, Kyle Nolan, Adam Coolidge, Isaac Dirolf, Chris Lamountain, John Mussen, Josh Douglass and Andrew Bombard at pitching. Added to the Spirits team will be infielder Evan Vislocky, and Brooks Robinson a pitcher both from a former tournament entry the Peligro Swashbucklers.

The other local entrant will be the Loreman’s team, with players Matt Stanley, Jordan Bezio, Curtis Loreman, Thomas Loreman Jr., Derrick Hackett, Kyle Bisonette, Kyle Fuller, Jon Ladieu, Mike McDonald, Dalton McDonald and pitcher Mike Furnia.

Throughout the weekend, there will be concessions at the Dick Crahan Memorial concession stand.

2017 AuSable Forks Fast Pitch Tournament Schedule

Friday, July 7

Opening ceremonies - Field 1 - 6:15 p.m.

Au Sable Spirits v. Seadogs - Field 1 - 6:30 p.m.

Loreman’s v. CPI - Field 1 - 7:45 p.m.

Forestport A’2 v. Brokers4Tickets - Field 1 - 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

Haymakers v. Loreman’s - Field 2 - 9 a.m.

Quebec Jr’s v. Mtn. Brook Lodge - Field 1 - 9:30 a.m.

Brokers4Tickets v. CPI - Field 2 - 10:30 a.m.

Forestport A’2 v. Au Sable Spirits - Field 1 - 11 a.m.

Seadogs v. Quebec Jr’s - Field 2 - noon

Mtn. Brook Lodge v. Haymakers - Field 1 - 12:30 p.m.

Loreman’s v. Forestport A’s - Field 2 - 1:30 p.m.

CPI v. AuSable Spirits - Field 1 - 2 p.m.

Mtn. Brook Lodge v. Seadogs - Field 2 - 3 p.m.

Haymakers v. Brokers4Tickets - Field 1 - 3:30 p.m.

Au Sable Spirits v. Quebec Jr’s - Field 2 - 4:30 p.m.

Forestport A’s v. CPI - Field 1 - 5:30 p.m.

Seadogs v. Loreman’s - Field 1 - 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 9

Haymakers v. Quebec Jr’s - Field 1 - 9 a.m.

Brokers4Tickets v. Mtn. Brook Lodge - Field 2 - 9 a.m.

Semifinal #1 - Field 1 - 11 a.m.

Semifinal #2 - Field 1 - 1 p.m.

Championship - Field 1 - 3 p.m.