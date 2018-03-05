Spartan baseball voted no. 1 in coaches’ poll

× Expand Photo courtesy of Castleton University Castleton’s baseball team is 42-6 against NAC foes over the past two seasons.

CASTLETON | The Castleton University baseball team will take aim at its fifth consecutive North Atlantic Conference title as the 2018 preseason favorite in the coaches’ poll, announced last week by the league office.

The top two teams met in the 2017 NAC Championship and were separated by just two points in this year’s poll conducted by the league’s head coaches. Castleton garnered four first-place votes en route to 46 total points, just ahead of New England College in second with 44 points and the other three first-place votes. Husson, which has faced Castleton in two of the last four conference championships, placed third with 34 points. Lyndon was picked fourth with 25 points, while Colby-Sawyer (23), Thomas (14), and UMaine-Farmington (10) claimed the final three slots.

Castleton is 42-6 against NAC foes over the past two seasons. The Spartans fell to Husson in the opening game of last year’s conference tournament before rattling off four straight wins to reach the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in six years.

The Spartans are off to a 2-4 start this season after facing tough competition in California, with impressive victories over Pomona-Pitzer and defending national champion Cal Lutheran.

Castleton returns to the diamond on Sunday, March 11 at Manhattanville for a doubleheader against the host Valiants and John Jay.