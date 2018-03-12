Spartan softball ranked No. 3 in NAC poll

× Expand Photo courtesy of Castleton University Castleton will be led by sixth-year head coach Eric Ramey and defending NAC Player of the Year Timi Carone as it begins its season in eight days.

CASTLETON | The Castleton University softball team has been ranked third by the North Atlantic Conference coaches in the annual preseason poll as released by the league office on Wednesday.

Receiving 38 points and two first-place votes, Castleton placed behind Husson (44) and Thomas (41) with only six points separating the trio of schools. Meanwhile, each of the top three institutions received first-place votes. Receiving the fourth-most poll points, New England College had 31 votes.

During the 2017 NAC Championship, the leading four teams in this year’s poll competed for the crown. Thomas claimed multiple upsets – once over Husson and twice defeating Castleton – to clinch the title.

Detailing the 2018 poll, the University of Maine-Farmington (21), Johnson (14) and Lyndon State (7) placed fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively.

Castleton will be led by sixth-year head coach Eric Ramey and defending NAC Player of the Year Timi Carone as it begins its season in eight days. Kicking off the 2018 slate with a trip to Florida, softball will play six games against nonconference opponents.

The Spartans are scheduled to start league action with a twin-bill against New England College at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 3.