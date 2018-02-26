Spartan women win Eastern Regional Championship

× Expand Photo courtesy Castleton University Kylie Mackie helped lead the Castleton University women’s alpine ski team to the U.S. Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Eastern Regional Championship at West Mountain in Queensbury, N.Y., Feb. 25.

CASTLETON | Recording her first collegiate victory last Sunday, Kylie Mackie helped lead the Castleton University women’s alpine ski team to the U.S. Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Eastern Regional Championship at West Mountain in Queensbury, N.Y.

Putting together a 1:44.18 combined time, Mackie held off the University of Connecticut’s Alexandra Skovran by 58-hundredths-of-a-second. The sophomore claimed second overall after placing third in the slalom on Saturday.

Li Aunes recorded the second-best Spartan time and her top performance of the season in the giant slalom with a 1:47.75 combined. Paired with her runner-up finish in the slalom she secured a podium spot, recording third overall.

Finishing the top 5 skiers for Castleton was Linn Ljungemo (1:49.07) in 10th, Nadine Downing (1:50.23) in 16th and Kirsten Kruk (1:51.47) in 22nd.

Team-wise, Castleton earned the giant slalom victory with a total time of 321 seconds (5:21.0). Nipping at its heels was Babson College, racing to a 321.37 second total (5:21.37) and the University of Connecticut with 323.05 seconds (5:23.05).

Following team victories in both the slalom and giant slalom, Castleton comfortably clinched the regional title and its ninth-straight top-of-the-podium finish. Upon tallying the overall combined standings, the Spartans finished first with two points. The University of Connecticut (5 points), Babson College (5.5 points), St. Anselm College (9 points) and Northeastern University (10 points) rounded out the top 5 teams.

All five teams will head to Wilmington, N.Y. to compete in the USCSA National Championships hosted at Whiteface Mountain. The five-day event will begin with the women’s giant slalom on Tuesday, March 6.