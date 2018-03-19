Spartans elected to NEWBA All-Stars

× Expand Photo courtesy of Castleton University Castleton University forward Amanda Beatty and guard Makayla Farrara have been selected to participate in the 2018 NEWBA Senior All-Star Classic.

Castleton University forward Amanda Beatty and guard Makayla Farrara have been selected to participate in the 2018 New England Women’s Basketball Association (NEWBA) Senior All-Star Classic by a vote of head coaches in the region, announced Tuesday by the organization.

The 2018 NEWBA Senior All-Star Classic will be held on Saturday, March 24, at Ainsworth Gymnasium on the campus of Smith College in Northampton, Mass., starting at 1 p.m.

Beatty received First Team All-North Atlantic Conference honors for the second straight season as she started all 26 games for the Spartans, averaging 11.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. She finished fifth in the league in field goal percentage at 47.1 percent and eighth in the conference in free throw percentage at 73.1 percent.

Beatty reached double figures in scoring 17 times during the 2017-18 season, with a season-high of 25 points in a double overtime game at Husson Jan. 26. She notched a double-double at Maine-Farmington Feb. 10 with 20 points and 10 rebounds, capping a week in which she finished with 17 points and nine rebounds against Colby-Sawyer Feb. 6 as well as 19 points and six rebounds at Thomas Feb. 9.

Farrara led the team in scoring at 14.3 points per game, fifth in the NAC, plus she was fifth in the league in three-point field goal percentage at 36.4 percent. She posted the second-highest single season free throw percentage in Castleton history at 90.2 percent, tops in the conference and fifth in all of Division III, as she made her final 38 free throw attempts in a row.

Against Norwich on Feb. 15, she became the 16th player in program history to reach the 1,000-point mark in a career, scoring a career-high 30 points in the Spartans’ victory. She completed her Castleton career with 1,055 points, thanks in part to shooting 84.8 percent from the free throw line over the past four years, second-best in Spartan history.

Beatty and Farrara are two of 24 student-athletes named to the Senior All-Star Classic, and they will be the only two players representing the North Atlantic Conference. This marks the sixth year out of the past seven that at least one Castleton player has been selected to play in the annual contest.

Castleton University finished the 2017-18 season with a 21-5 overall record, winning the NAC regular season title with a 16-2 league record.