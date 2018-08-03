Spartans face regional rivals: UMass

× Expand Castleton University photo Last year, UMass Boston swept Castleton in men’s ice hockey on its way to a fourth place finish in the NEHC regular season standings.

CASTLETON | Unlike some of the other Little East schools, Castleton fans should have some familiarity with the UMass Boston Beacons, as the two athletic departments are rivals in the New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) for men’s and women’s ice hockey.

Last year, UMass Boston swept Castleton in men’s ice hockey on its way to a fourth place finish in the NEHC regular season standings. In women’s ice hockey, the Beacons also swept the Spartans, but the regular season meeting at Spartan Arena went to overtime before UMass Boston prevailed, 3-2, and the Beacons needed the entire game to shake the Spartans in the semifinals of the NEHC Tournament in Boston, 2-1.

Now, Castleton will be dealing with more strong UMass Boston teams, as the Beacons are coming off a competitive year department-wide, finishing second in the LEC Commissioner’s Cup standings in 2017-18.

At the LEC cross country championships, the Beacon men finished fifth and the women finished seventh. The women’s tennis team posted a 3-5 league record (4-7 overall) to finish in sixth place.

The women’s basketball team overcame two losses to UMass Dartmouth in the regular season, defeating the Corsairs on the road in the tournament final to win the league championship, eventually ending the season at 25-4 overall. The men’s basketball team finished in third place with a 9-5 league mark as part of a 16-11 overall record.

In a highly competitive conference for baseball, UMass Boston clinched the regular season title at 11-3 to host the conference tournament, which it won to advance to the NCAA Tournament. The Beacons would advance to the NCAA New England Regional final before losing to Oswego State, ending the year at 37-10.

The first Little East home contest for Castleton in any sport involves the Beacons, as the Spartans host UMass Boston in volleyball at Glenbrook Gym Friday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. The Castleton soccer teams will face UMass Boston Wednesday night, Sept. 26, with the women’s soccer team hosting the Beacons and the men’s soccer team making the trip to Boston.