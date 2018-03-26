Spartans face stiff competition in Florida

× Expand Photo courtesy of Castleton University Castleton’s Tori Swaine at bat in Florida last week.

FORT MYERS, FLA. | Falling twice during the final day of competition during its annual Florida trip, the Castleton University softball team fell to North Central College (Ill.) and the University of Wisconsin-Superior last Saturday afternoon at North Collier Park in Fort Myers, Fla.

Castleton is now 1-5 to start the season, while North Central improved to 6-0 and UW-Superior moved to 3-7.

North Central 10, Castleton 1 (6 innings):

Falling behind in the top of the first, the Spartans were able to cut the deficit to 4-1 in the bottom of the second. McKinlie Carpenter began things with a single before using heads-up base running to move to second on a passed ball.

Staying on her toes, Carpenter moved to third on Bailey Cummings’ groundball to short. Running out the groundball, Carpenter continued home and Cummings reached as the shortstop’s throw sailed.

Aside from Carpenter’s single, Timi Carone, Devin Millerick, Tori Swaine and Rachel Mirel tallied hits.

Rachael McCormick started the contest and fell to 0-2 on the year after surrendering three earned over two innings. Taylor Paquette came on in relief and notched four innings of work.

UW-Superior 8, Castleton 0 (5 innings):

Taking advantage of five Castleton errors and scoring seven runs over the course of the first two innings, UW-Superior collected an 8-0 five-inning victory.

Despite the loss, Castleton was able to notch five hits and earn a couple of walks. Carone continued her strong start to the season with another base knock to lead off the game.

Following her up, Millerick ripped a single before advancing to second after Sara Baker walked. Set up with the bases loaded, the Spartans were unable to collect and the Yellow Jackets got out of the inning.

Picking up in the top of the fourth, Jordan Gouger slapped a single to get the Spartan engine moving again. Moments later, Abby Ferrara picked up a base knock to move Mirel to second after she reached on a fielder’s choice. Yet, UW-Superior was again able to get out of it.

In the circle, Paquette would be charged with the loss, despite only surrendering three unearned runs. The senior forced eight groundouts and struck out two.

Castleton returns to action for its scheduled home opener in 10 days as it hosts Rensselaer in a doubleheader March 27.