Spartans No. 3 in starting poll

× Expand Castleton University photo Castleton’s Owen Tretter and Nick Reca return and bring a combined 13 pass breakups and four interceptions from 2017.

CASTLETON | The Castleton University football team was picked to finish third in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference (ECFC) Poll.

The Spartans finished third last season with a 5-2 record in the ECFC, and followed Husson (7-0) and SUNY Maritime (6-1). Husson, the two-time defending conference champions, earned the top spot in the poll, while the Privateers of Maritime are projected to repeat as the number two team.

Following consecutive program-best records of 7-3 in 2014 and 2015, as well as a 4-6 finish in 2017, the Spartans improved to 6-4 overall in 2017. The 5-2 conference mark matched their second best ever finish in the ECFC, behind only the 6-1 mark set in 2012. The Spartans have posted four consecutive seasons with a winning record in the league.

Offensively, Castleton returns first team all-conference running back Moe Harris, who set several program single-season records in 2017, including rushing touchdowns (16), rushing yards (1,180), and carries (269). He needs just one more rushing yard for sole possession of first place in program history (currently 2,781). Veteran quarterback Mitchell Caron also returns to the Spartan offense. In 2017, he posted 1,470 passing yards and seven touchdowns.

On defense, Grant Cummings leads a slate of returners to the lineup. Last year, he was second on the team with six tackles per game. In the secondary, Owen Tretter and Nick Reca return and bring a combined 13 pass breakups and four interceptions from 2017. In addition, they each contributed just shy of four tackles per game last season.

The Spartans opened the 2018 season on Sept. 1.