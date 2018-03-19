Speed kills Moriah in Final Four

× Maddie Olcott drives into the land for Moriah against Delhi in the Class D state semifinals March 16. Photo by Jill Lobdell

TROY | After the game, Moriah guard Lillian Perry said, “It seemed like they knew where I was passing before I knew where I was passing.”

That was the speed with which the Delaware Academy girl’s basketball team played with, as they scored a 55-26 win over the Lady Vikings March 17 in the NYSPHSAA Class D Final Four at Hudson Valley Community College.

“You can’t see speed like that just with the video,” said head coach Stephan Pelkey. “They were really fast and were able to turn us over. I thought we did a good job adjusting and were able to hold onto the ball later, but they got a big lead.”

“They are definitely the fastest team we have seen,” said McKenzie Sprague, who led the team with 9 points. “We knew we had to get back on defense but they were a very good team.”

Madison Olcott added four points and 6 rebounds in the game, while Mackenzie Peters had 4 points, Hailey Crossman 4, Noel Williams 3 and Lillian Perry 2.

The loss ended the year for the Lady Vikings in the state semifinal round for the second straight year, their final, for the moment, as a Class D school.

However, with a pair of 1,000-point scorers returning for their senior years in Sprague (1,048) and Olcott (1,032), the Vikings will look to end the reign of Northern Adirondack and return to Troy as a Class C school.

“We have a good group coming back that will be led by those two,” said Pelkey. “We hope they get continue to work hard and we will see how we can do in the new class next year.”