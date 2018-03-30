Speedway sets schedule

× Expand Photo provided Local dirt track racing returns April 28 at Airborne Park Speedway, with several popular touring series coming to town.

PLATTSBURGH | With a new racing series and more events heading to town, Airborne Park Speedway is ready for what it hopes will be one of its biggest years ever.

Less than one month away, Airborne will host its first race April 28, with post time at 6 p.m.

All five of the regular racing divisions in action with the DIRTcar Sportsman Series will headline the card.

“The 2018 season at Airborne Park Speedway will return the same five regular racing divisions, with one of them receiving a name change,” Communications Director Robby Knowles said. “The 358-Modifieds, Sportsman, Mini-Mods and Strictly Stocks will return under the same name, with the Renegade division being replaced with the title of Super Stocks.”

BIG EVENTS

Knowles said the highlight of the 2018 season will be the introduction of the World of Outlaw Sprint Car Series to the Cadyville dirt in July.

“This event will have the greatest magnitude of any event run in the speedway’s existence,” Knowles said. “Drivers from across the United States and Canada will venture to the four-tenths mile for the event that will payout over $52,000 in purse money on Wednesday, July 25.”

In addition, the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds will return for the second season. They will be in action Tuesday, July 31, with over $33,000 is purse money.

The Empire Super Sprints will appear twice in 2018. DIRTcar also has regional touring series that will stop at Airborne in 2018. The DIRTcar Sportsman Series and Pro Stock Series have a following throughout the northeast and into Canada.

In a racing “exchange program,” Airborne and Mohawk Raceway will have a five race Sportsman Series this season with two events will be run at Airborne on May 26 and Aug. 11, while Mohawk will host July 20, Aug. 31 and Sept. 14. Each race will be a 50-lap distance.

“With a year under our belt, we expect our product to get bigger and better and to see another increase in cars and our fan base,” Knowles said.

PRESEASON EVENTS, SPONSORS

There will be an Airborne Park Speedway car show at the Champlain Centre Mall in Plattsburgh on Saturday and Sunday, April 14 and 15. Drivers will be on hand to meet with fans and display their cars for the upcoming season.