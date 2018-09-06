Sports season gets into full swing

× 1 of 4 Expand Crown Point’s Emily Russell looks to clear the ball from an attacking Catherine Langlois of Chazy during the opening round of the Chazy girl’s soccer tournament Aug. 29. Photo by Keith Lobdell × 2 of 4 Expand Beekmantown’s Alexis Provost traps the ball while trying to shield Plattsburgh High’s Brina Micheels away during the opening game of the Chazy girl’s soccer tournament Aug. 29. Photo by Keith Lobdell × 3 of 4 Expand Plattsburgh High goalie Delaney McCormick makes a save in the shootout between the Lady Hornets and Beekmantown Lady Eagles in the opening round of the Chazy girl’s tournament Aug. 29. The Hornets won the tournament with penalty shot win over Beekmantown and a 3-1 win in the championship game over host Chazy. Photo by Keith Lobdell × 4 of 4 Expand Catherine Langlois of Chazy splits a pair of defenders during the opening round of the Chazy girl’s soccer tournament Aug. 29. Photo by Keith Lobdell Prev Next

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Section VII fall sports season begins in earnest this week as the regular season starts for almost every sport while the football season heads into week two.

While the CVAC volleyball season starts with games Tuesday and Thursday, the Saranac varsity team will host their annual tournament Saturday, Sept. 8, starting in the morning. Last year, Peru came away with the tournament win over Beekmantown.

In soccer, the Crown Point and Schroon Lake Division III rivalry helps to kick off the season, with Schroon Lake hosting the Panthers Sept. 6 and Crown Point hosting the Wildcats Sept. 7.

Other matchups include the youthful Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport Lady Griffins hosting Seton Catholic; the Saranac Lady Chiefs playing at Beekmantown; and the Lake Placid Lady Blue Bombers traveling to Class D defending champion Moriah Lady Vikings Sept. 6; while Beekmantown will travel to Saranac and Peru will travel to Plattsburgh High in boy’s soccer under the lights Sept. 7.

The Section VII gymnastics season gets underway with defending champion Peru hosting Plattsburgh High Sept. 7. The swimming season also gets underway with a quad scrimmage hosted by Moriah with the AuSable Valley, Peru and Plattsburgh High swim teams.

The cross country season started earlier in the week, but will continue Sept. 11 with Lake Placid, EKMW and Plattsburgh High traveling to Northeastern Clinton; Beekmantown and Saranac Lake running against host Seton Catholic at the Cadyville Recreation Park; and AuSable Valley, Saranac, Schroon Lake and Ticonderoga traveling to host Peru at McComb State Park.

Week two of the football season opens Sept. 7 as Ticonderoga (0-1) will host Beekmantown (1-0) and AuSable Valley (0-1) will host Plattsburgh High (1-0) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8 games will include Peru (1-0) hosting Moriah (0-1) while Saranac (1-0) hosts Saranac Lake (0-1) at 1:30 p.m.